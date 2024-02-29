Five suspects in the Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's murders appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court

Seven men have been arrested so far, and two were nabbed in Swaziland over the weekend

The magistrate ordered for the suspects to reveal their faces, and their names have also been shared

The men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his former manager and close friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane' appeared in court.

Identities of the 5 suspected killers revealed in court.

Source: Instagram

Suspected killers reveal their faces in court

A year after the murders of rapper AKA and Tibz, the men suspected to have killed them appeared in court. Five of the seven accused appeared all covered up at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

According to eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, the five men linked to the murder had their identities revealed, and they are: "Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi (30), Lindelani Ndimande (35), Siyanda Myeza (21), Mziwethemba Gwabeni (36) and Lindokuhle Ndimande (29)."

The magistrate also ordered them to reveal their faces.

Have a look at the posts below:

Court to resume in March after investigation

Seven men have been arrested so far, and two were nabbed in Swaziland over the weekend. The five who appeared in court will return on 6 March to allow further investigations to take place.

They will also find out if they are eligible for bail on 14 March.

Dasen reported:

"The matter has been adjourned until March 6th for further investigation. A bail application will follow on the 14th. The other two suspects caught in eSwatini are yet to be extradited."

Mzansi feels positive about the case

The Megacy and many South Africans had their faith restored in the South African Police Services after the suspected killers got arrested. Commenting under Dasen's posts, this is what some people had to say:

@hlubizer:

"I understand why some family members on Chaos in Court lose it and end up attacking these guys."

@oom_Chris

"Who amongst them pulled a Trigger??"

@JeanMiaka:

"This case will restore my faith in the police."

@VendaVendor:

"The prison gang bosses must make them sing every AKA song every single day."

@FOREVERMATWALA:

"And you wanna tell me these people randomly woke up and decide oh let’s shoot AKA today? Did they even know him before being paid to murder him?! Yho I’m upset!"

Fikile Mbalula praises SAPS for arresting suspects

In a previous report from Briefly News, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula thanked the police after the latest arrests of AKA's suspected killers.

Mbalula gave a special shoutout to the KZN police commissioner and the police minister in a social media post.

South Africans reacted to Mbalula's message and voiced their views on the progress of the investigation.

