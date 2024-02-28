Eswatini police expressed concern over suspects fleeing to their country after committing crimes

This comes after two suspects were arrested in Eswatini for the murder of South African rapper AKA

It prompted people to voice their frustration over the perceived lack of action by SA police on foreign criminals in Mzansi

Eswatini policemen were on the lookout close to the border. Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

Source: Getty Images

Two suspects linked to the murder of South African rapper Kienan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were apprehended in Eswatini, raising concerns about cross-border crime.

Legal proceedings await

The suspects are set to appear in court with extradition processes in motion to send them back to South Africa to face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Deportation plans of suspects

According to SABCNews, Eswatini's police spokesperson, Nosipho Mnguni, confirmed that the suspects will be deported to South Africa once extradition procedures are finalised.

Mnguni highlighted the importance of local investigators being vigilant of suspects from other countries fleeing to their country.

South Africans weigh in

However, concerns were raised on social media over the perceived lack of action by South African police on foreign criminals

See some comments below:

Thapelo Mkhonto wrote:

"Voicing those concerns in SA is called xenophobia."

Brenda Declerck posted:

"Both ways. Same story."

Velocity Meme wrote:

"At least they are concerned, South African police are never concerned about unknown people roaming on SA streets."

Azania Nozwelethu Mzalwana mentioned:

"SA is concerned about PPL who cross to SA from their countries to commit crimes here."

Moguy O'lekker added:

"In SA they even get fake IDs to vote for ANC."

Tshitshi Tshimanga commented:

"The police must do their job and stop using political topics and lying. South Africa has the highest number of foreigners committing crimes. Take a walk in all prisons and check."

