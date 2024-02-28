The eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, commended the KwaZulu-Natal police for arresting the suspects in AKA's murder

This after it was revealed that six suspects had been apprehended within a year since the rapper's killing

Mzansi is actively advocating for justice for AKA, and is hoping for the best possible outcome in the case

The eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, praised the KwaZulu-Natal police after capturing AKA's murder suspects. Images: mzansiazaniavukamanje, akaworldwide

The eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, praised the KZN police after arresting the suspects linked to AKA's tragic killing. The accused are expected to appear in court soon.

eThekwini Municipality Mayor pleased with AKA murder arrests

In the wake of AKA's murder investigation taking centre stage in the media, it has been revealed that six suspects linked to the killing have been arrested.

As stated by IOL, the eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, applauded the police on a job well done. The suspects will allegedly appear in court on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

According to a timeline shared by the police, the first suspect was apprehended two months after AKA's killing, and the sixth was arrested on 27 February 2024. Kaunda was pleased with the developments:

"These developments will show businesses, investors, and residents that we are committed to fighting crime and making Durban a safe destination for investment and tourism."

What you need to know about AKA's murder

AKA and his former manager Tibz were killed outside of a restaurant in Durban on 10 February 2023

According to reports on February 2024, the Kingdom of Eswatini Police Service revealed that two suspects linked to the murders were captured in Eswatini

The SAPS debunked the Eswatini press reports, claiming that the arrests were not connected to the AKA and Tibz murders

Moreover, the SAPS claimed to have arrested six suspects who were allegedly paid R800K for the murder

The police also revealed a timeline of arrests taking place from as early as April 2023

#JusticeForAKA trends again on social media

Over a year since the hashtag was created, Mzansi is still advocating for justice, hoping that AKA's murder case will be solved:

SarieFredericks said:

"This news is like a dream come true. All we want now is justice for AKA."

kadibetsow1 wrote:

"This will be nothing like the Senzo Meyiwa case. We all saw a video where he was shot; we don't know who or how Meyiwa was shot. SAPS must not disappoint us; they must find the mastermind behind AKA's murder."

_sophi_sticated was shattered:

"This whole thing just opened unhealed wounds! I’m heartbroken. How much more for his family and loved ones?"

ZEZURUROCKSTAR was stunned:

"I can't believe the lengths they went to kill AKA."

Ntsiki Mazwai remembers Anele Tembe

In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's post paying tribute to the rapper's late fiancée, Anele Tembe.

The activist and her followers suggested that AKA had a hand in Nelli's death and thus, deserved what was coming to him - sheesh!

