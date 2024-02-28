Ntsiki Mazwai remembered Anele Tembe in the wake of AKA's murder investigation making headlines

The controversial podcaster sparked a conversation about the speculations surrounding Anele's death and what later happened to AKA

Mzansi suggested that the rapper deserved his fate for what he allegedly did to his late fiancée

Ntsiki Mazwai paid tribute to Anele Tembe and sparked controversy about her death. Images: Twitter/ ntsikimazwai and Instagram/ akaworldwide

Ntsiki Mazwai stirred up another controversial conversation, this time, about Anele Tembe's death. The MOYA Podcast host paid tribute to Anele in the midst of AKA's murder investigation making news, and together with her followers, suggested that the rapper's killing was warranted.

Ntsiki Mazwai remembers Anele Tembe

In the wake of AKA's murder investigation making headlines, with the police seemingly making progress, Ntsiki Mazwai paid tribute to the rapper's late fiancée, Anele Tembe.

The young lady died after falling to her death from a hotel balcony in 2021. Nealy three years since her passing, Ntsiki shared a of the Durban-born student, saying she will always be remembered.

Moreover, the controversial activist also quoted some of Anele's alleged last words about AKA:

"You don’t know what he’s been doing to me."

"We will always remember you, Anele Tembe. May your family find peace and forgiveness."

What you need to know about Anele Tembe's death

Mzansi weighs in on Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Netizens believe that AKA had a hand in Anele Tembe's death, and thus, his murder was justified.

Moreover, some, including Ntsiki, concluded that Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane's killing may have been an act of God for his alleged abuse allegations:

ntsikimazwai responded:

"Two people accused of GBV."

Sinazo_Sinn said:

"We all know exactly what happened. Whatever her family did after death, it was justified, in my opinion."

Einjeth_ believed:

"They were 'lenient/ merciful' in my opinion."

IMashayanyama wrote:

"Amen. Tooth for a tooth."

KayMatthews_10 posted:

"They will attack you for speaking the truth."

nyikonkuna87 said:

"This is not talked about enough!"

Respekt_sa

"South Africans are acting like they don't know what happened to this girl. May she continue to rest."

Gorba_G8 admired Anele's father:

"Her father did a brilliant job. We need more men like him."

