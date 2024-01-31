Fans unearthed an old video of the late rapper AKA narrating events leading up to Anele Tembe's death, which went viral on social media

Speaking in the video, AKA claimed to have removed himself from the situation before Anele's tragic death

The post sparked speculation and accusations from social media users that Anele was pushed, with some comparing the situation to Oscar Pistorius

Anele Tembe's name popped up on social media after fans unearthed an old video of the late rapper AKA talking about her death. The Fela in Versace rapper narrated everything that happened before Anele allegedly jumped to her death.

A video of AKA talking about AKA's death goes viral. Image: @akaworldwide

AKA's video about Anele Tembe's death goes viral

The late Anele Tembe is charting social media for various reasons. Apart from the great news that the Tembe family launched a state-of-the-art library at the Durban Girls College in her honour, fans are also talking about a clip from AKA's explosive interview with Thembekile Mrototo.

In the video shared by a social media user with the handle @6uhle on X, AKA gave an account of what happened while he was in Cape Town with Anele. The late superstar claimed that he "removed" himself from the scene when Anele threatened to jump off the balcony and went to the bathroom. The post's caption read:

"Craziest thing you will EVER hear in your life in just 45 sec."

Mzansi weighs in on AKA's comments

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video. Many seemed to agree that Anele was pushed.

@Thulaganyo_G said:

"Another Oscar Pistorius, but we are not yet ready to talk about that."

@MbalzzMafu commented:

"The thing is, did we really expect her dad to go and act like he didn’t lose his child while this person moves on and is happy and stuff?"

@1tafadxwa added:

"Well, he can say whatever he wants but he pushed her. I didn't feel anything when he passed despite his music career. I always believed he did something more to her than he said. No surprise he was assassinated."

SAPS recovers cellphone footage and data from the night of AKA's murder

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that it has been almost a year since the slain rapper AKA was killed in a drive-by shootout in Durban on 10 February 2023, and SAPS seemed to have made progress with the investigation of Kiernan Forbes' murder.

There seems to be a breakthrough regarding the award-winning rapper who was murdered last year in February before his scheduled performance at Yugo in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

