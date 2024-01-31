Anele Tembe has been honoured with a library at Durban Girls' College, commemorating her life and legacy

The library unveiling comes amidst ongoing speculation about the circumstances of her death, with fans expressing emotional reactions on social media

Despite the mystery surrounding her passing, the library dedication has been met with positive feedback, symbolising a lasting tribute to Anele Tembe

Anele Tembe may be gone, but she is not forgotten. The late star was recently honoured with a library at the Durban Girls College.

A library has been built in honour of Anele Tembe. Image: @TopsAfrica

Source: Twitter

Anele Tembe's Library unveiled

The late Anele "Nellie" Tembe has been honoured with a stunning library almost three years after her tragic death. Anele died on 11 April 2021 after falling from the balcony of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town.

Although Nellie's death is still a mystery following the reports that she was pushed by her then-boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, her family is trying to ensure she is remembered forever. A social media user with the handle @TopsAfrica recently revealed on X that a library in honour of Anele Tembe was unveiled at the Durban Girls' College. The post read:

"Long Live Anele Tembe. WOW Last night was so momentous "

Fans moved by how Anele is being honoured

Social media users were moved to tears by the beautiful library. Many expressed how the untimely death cut Anele's bright future.

@Fifi_Kumalo commented:

"This is amazing."

@shakazulubrnrv3 said:

"This is wonderful from uBab’Tembe"

@Neonel8 wrote:

"Wow! I would read almost every day because this looks so calming yazi"

@MandlakheMkhiz4 added:

"I wish she never met AKA. AKA would have been still alive."

