The South African Police Service(SAPS) has updates regarding the slain rapper AKA's murder

The SAPS revealed to the public that they had recovered the cellphone data and video footage from the night AKA was murdered

They also shared that they have identified the gateway cars and two eyewitnesses

There have been new updates regarding AKA's murder. Image: @akaworldwide

It has been almost a year since the slain rapper AKA was killed in a drive-by shootout in Durban on 10 February 2023, and SAPS seemed to have made progress with the investigation of Kiernan Forbes' murder.

AKA's murder investigation updates

There seems to be a breakthrough regarding the award-winning rapper who was murdered last year in February before his scheduled performance at Yugo in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

This is after the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, announced the progress of the murder case late last year. The minister said:

"The vehicles have been located, people have been identified, and the firearm employed in the incident has also been recovered. Consequently, they are currently in pursuit of this specific individual and are nearing the resolution of this case."

According to The South African, police have also shared with the public that they have recovered the cellphone data and video footage from the night AKA was killed, they also said they have identified two getaway cars and firearms used to kill the rapper and identified two eyewitnesses who have been taken into the police witness protection.

Bheki Cele talks about AKA's murderers

Police Minister Bheki Cele recently gave an update on AKA's murder investigation. Cele allegedly made the remarks during an interview on one of the country's biggest radio stations, Metro FM.

According to a post shared by @DjfanaticSA, who tuned into the interview, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was assassinated by one of his close friends. Although he did not disclose names, Bheki Cele's remarks had Mzansi's social media buzzing. The post read:

"Eh... Bheki Cele just said on Metro FM that some of the people involved in the assassination of The SUPA MEGA are very close associates..."

Nadia Nakai shares how she plans to preserve AKA's legacy

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai has revealed that she wants to keep her late boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' legacy alive. The rapper said she would hold on to some things he taught her.

It's been 10 months since AKA's murder, and the rapper's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, wants to preserve his memory forever. Nadia, who had dated AKA for a while before his tragic death in February, opened up about how she plans to keep the star's legacy alive.

