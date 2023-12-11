Nadia Nakai has expressed her desire to preserve AKA's legacy ten months after his tragic death

She plans to uphold the teachings and values AKA imparted to her, especially through music

Social media reactions to Nakai's sentiments varied, with some urging her to focus on building her own legacy

Nadia Nakai has revealed that she wants to keep her late boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes's legacy alive. The rapper said she would hold on to some of the things that he taught her.

Nadia Nakai has revealed that she wants to preserve AKA's legacy. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai on preserving AKA's legacy

It's been ten months since AKA's murder and the rapper's girlfriend Nadia Nakai wants to preserve his memory forever. Nadia who had dated AKA for a while before his tragic death in February opened up about how she plans to keep the star's legacy alive.

Speaking in a video shared on the X app by the popular gossip page MDN News, the rapper said she wants to hold on to the things he taught her and also talk about the good things he did. The Amai rapper also said she wants to be in Kairo's life for as long as she can because she is also a part of AKA's legacy. She said:

"There are multiple ways to celebrate his legacy, but the way I am doing it is through the music and the things I have learnt from him. Not that I can make music like him, he was out-of-this-world talented, but the things that he told me and taught me, I wanna keep holding onto that personally.

"I wanna be involved with his daughter because that's his legacy, and I want her to be in my life for as long as possible and I want to be in her life for as long as possible because she looks so much like him. Her personality is so much like his and each time I am around her I am reminded of him."

Nadia Nakai's fans weigh in on her thoughts

The video received mixed reactions from social media users. Some said she must work on her own legacy, not her late boyfriend's.

@SMagoso3 said:

"Bro, she needs to build her legacy. AKA's legacy doesn't need to be preserved."

@CozminoNtsomi added:

"There's really no need..."

@jaydee_rhyme commented:

"Let's wait until she gets another bf and see if she really meant that."

@zandilendimand7

"Foreigners don’t play, she just see an opportunity to making money."

Nadia Nakai shares more details about her upcoming tribute album to AKA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is using music to help her heal following her boyfriend AKA's murder in February this year. The rapper recently revealed that her tribute album to the love of her life is almost complete.

It has been ten months since AKA's tragic death, and Nadia Nakai is still struggling to heal. The award-winning rapper said music has been her solace while navigating the pain of losing her better half.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News