AKA's fans are making sure the legend's memory lives on, even after his untimely passing

Social media has been awash with tributes and some fans have even shared pictures of beautiful tattoos in honour of the star

The rapper's fans know he was a big fan of body art, hence many are remembering him for getting different tattoos

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

AKA's fans are doing the most to ensure that the Supa Mega's legacy lives on forever. The Megacy has been sharing moving tributes on the timeline.

AKA's fans are sharing pictures of their new tattoos. Image: @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

Apart from sharing old videos of the Sim Dope hitmaker to honour his memory, some have been sharing tattoos they are getting of the rapper.

AKA's diehard fan gets tattoo of the rapper

The Megacy understands that AKA was a fan of body art. He had a number of special tattoos on his body that he flaunted every chance he got. Some of the star's notable tattoos included Kairo's name, a giant map of Africa, two faces of Michael Jackson and a recent one was a matching lion head he got with Nadia.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users have jumped onto the trend and sharing stunning tattoos. Taking to Twitter, an AKA fan with the handle @NonoAdele shared a thoughtful tribute he had to honour and celebrate AKA's life and music.

Fans react to the post showing a tattoo of AKA

Many had different things to say about the stunning body art. Some said it was a thoughtful way to honour the legend while others said it was a little too much.

@Nomonde_69 said:

"Not trying to be mean, but as someone with plenty of tattoos, this one will age badly… but I know the bearer is probably happy with the outcome so far."

@pongs111 wrote:

"That last voice note where Aka tells Kairo to say goodbye to the mic one last time ."

Ntsiki Mazwai admits her failure in podcast industry, promises new one after past 2 shows failed to succeed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Ntsiki Mazwai is gearing up for her third podcast after failing to sustain two shows as a podcaster.

According to ZAlebs, the controversial poet launched her first podcast, Unpopular Opinion, in July 2022 but was sadly fired after four months. The production company, Electribe Productions, announced that the podcast was taking a different route despite Ntsiki saying the producers bullied her.

However, Ntsiki kept fighting and launched a new show called Loud, a collaboration between her and AMP Studios, but the podcast also failed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News