Ntsiki Mazwai is hoping that the third time will be a charm, as she is set to launch her new podcast

The opinionated poet did two shows in the past, Loud and Unpopular Opinion , and they both flopped

Speaking about the first episode of her new podcast, the star admitted her failures in the podcast industry

Ntsiki Mazwai is gearing up for her third podcast after failing to sustain two shows as a podcaster.

Ntsiki Mazwai will release a new podcast soon. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the controversial poet launched her first podcast, Unpopular Opinion, in July 2022 but was sadly fired after four months. The production company, Electribe Productions, announced that the podcast was taking a different route despite Ntsiki saying the producers bullied her.

However, Ntsiki kept fighting and launched a new show called Loud, a collaboration between her and AMP Studios, but the podcast also failed.

Ntsiki Mazwai launches another podcast after Loud and Unpopular Opinion failed to meet expectations

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ntsiki confirmed that the first episode of her new podcast would be released soon. Mazwai said her carefree spirit would be the show's theme.

“I want to cultivate a culture where people are comfortable in their spirits, even the viewers of the podcast, I call them the loud ones. I want people to express themselves freely, comfortably and boldly."

Just like anyone who has failed and dusted themselves up, the poet admitted her failures and explained how she plans on dealing with similar issues should she face them in the future.

“I've always wanted to have a podcast, and I think my last experience was an initiation process and a learning curve and that's what I've done. I've learnt and now I'm taking those lessons into the future. I don't like to dwell on the negative.”

Ntsiki Mazwai sparks heated debate after hinting Amanda du-Pont's marriage ended because of Podcast & Chill

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai had the internet buzzing when she alleged that MacG's show, Podcast and Chill, destroyed someone's marriage. The media personality's views come days after the news of actress Amanda du-Pont finalising her divorce from Shawn Rodriques.

After going back and forth, peeps concluded that Ntsiki Mazwai suggested that Jub Jub's explosive interview on Podcast and Chill was pivotal in Amanda Du-Pont's divorce.

The actress seemed happily married until Jub Jub's interview, where he spoke about their past relationship. Du-Pont issued a statement claiming that the Uyajola 9/9 host molested her.

Source: Briefly News