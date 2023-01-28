South Africans were shocked when the news of Amanda du-Pont and Shawn Rodriques's divorce hit the media

Since then, peeps have been trying to investigate what caused the couple that seemed perfect for each other to go their separate ways

Ntsiki Mazwai had the streets buzzing when she seemingly suggested that Amanda and Shawn's marriage collapsed due to the explosive episode on MacG's controversial show, Podcast and Chill

Ntsiki Mazwai had the internet buzzing when she alleged that MacG's show, Podcast and Chill destroyed a marriage. The media personality's views come days after the news of actress Amanda du-Pont finalising her divorce from Shawn Rodriques.

After going back and forth, peeps concluded that Ntsiki Mazwai suggested that Jub Jub's explosive interview on Podcast and Chill played a pivotal role in Amanda Du-Pont's divorce.

Here's what happened between Jub Jub and Amanda du-Pont

Amanda du-Pont seemed to be happily married till Jub Jub's interview where he spoke about their past relationship. That led to Du-Pont issuing a statement claiming that the Uyajola 9/9 host molested her.

The interview caused an uproar on social media with many blasting Jub Jub and MacG for dragging Amanda Du-Pont into their discussion.

Ntsiki Mazwai seeming suggested that Jub Jub's interview destroyed Amanda Du-Pont and Shawn Rodriques's marriage

Days after the announcement that Amanda and Shawn's divorce became official, controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai headed to her Twitter page to share some thoughts. According to ZAlebs, Mazwai blasted MacG and his show for destroying someone's marriage in a now-deleted post. She wrote:

"So vele the wreckless talk on macG podcast ended someone's marriage??? Deep. What a sad legacy to have.....to produce a product that breaks people."

