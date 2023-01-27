Connie Ferguson's ex-husband Neo Matsunyane has reportedly been featured in the new season of 'Kings of Joburg'

According to reports, the TV director and actor was cast by her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane for his role in the series

Lesedi was the casting director for 'Kings Of Joburg' seasons one and two. She was also the casting director for the canned Mzansi Magic telenovela 'The Queen'

Zimoja reports that Neo Matsunyane has scored himself a role in the second season of the popular Netflix series Kings of Joburg.

According to the publication, a source shared that his presence on the show will give the viewers something to look forward to.

"They are curious about what will happen to him, and their relationship as a family, and of course, the gossip will want to know about Neo and ous Connie."

Connie Ferguson and Neo Matsunyane's relationship

The publication also reported that another source made it clear that nothing personal is going on between the veteran actors, Neo and Connie.

The source reportedly revealed that the two have had a healthy relationship even before Connie's late husband, Shona Ferguson, passed on.

"It is expected, and they are expecting critics to assume they are back together. But there is really nothing there, just family bonds and friendships,” the source said as quoted by the publication.

