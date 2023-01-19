Somizi Mhlongo has also taken to social media to weigh in on the heated "urban sangomas" debate that was sparked by Khanyi Mbau's remarks

The Idols SA judge disagreed with the reality TV star and shared that Khanyi was wrong and should let people decide if they want to follow a religion or answer their ancestral calling

Some social media users agreed with Somizi while others showed support for Khanyi, saying that her opinion on ubungoma should not be ignored

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Somizi Mhlongo has taken to his timeline to share his thoughts on what Khanyi Mbau said about the current crop of sangomas.

Somizi Mhlongo weighed in on Khanyi Mbau’s “urban sangomas” comments. Image: @somizi, @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star called new generation sangomas "urban sangomas", adding that many of them probably don't have a calling but are suffering from anxiety. Since her comments, some celeb traditional healers have been throwing shade at her while others are advising her to let others choose which religion they want to believe in.

Somizi took to Instagram and weighed in on the heated debate sparked by the stunning actress. Through his bathroom talk, SomG shared that being a sangoma nowadays is not a fashion statement but it's now out there.

He believes that these days sangomas are bold and proud of their calling. According to ZAlebs, the Idols SA judge further slammed Mbau, adding that she missed the mark with her remarks. Check out his video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Somizi's remarks

Taking to SomG's comment section on the picture and video-sharing app, his followers shared mixed views of his comments. Some agreed with him while others are convinced Khanyi was spot on.

nhyaba_farming wrote:

"I also think it would be to our detriment to fully ignore what Khanyi said. Maybe to her defence, she explained and put context to it. She did not come across as hating on anyone’s belief system but was throwing a possibility out there. Khanyi is also right."

nzanele said:

"To be honest I would rather have a generation/nation that deals with anxiety through spirituality, whether church or ubungoma, than substance abuse, alcohol abuse. Also, at least they are believing in “SOMETHING” whether church or ubungoma, that is giving them direction and guidance to me that is healing."

tyzermandak1boy commented:

"Very very true SomSom, let us respect each other's beliefs."

salphz wrote:

"So true, why are they even bothered by people becoming sangoma it has nothing to do with them. People must just do them!"

mrs_sibeko added:

"She’s not wrong to voice out her opinion and doing so she never mentioned anyone one in particular, it was just her view that we should also respect."

Phelo Bala opens up about sangoma calling

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Phelo Bala has opened up about his calling. The singer was slammed recently when he shared a snap of himself proudly rocking his sangoma attire.

Some of the people who seemingly threw shade in his direction was Khanyi Mbau. Phelo reportedly told his naysayers that he accepted his calling eight years ago after Khanyi labelled celeb sangomas as "urban sangomas".

ZAlebs reports that the musician shared that his calling is nothing new. Speaking to Zimoja, the star said he's not making a fashion statement with his calling. He further said that he has been open about it and even shared his hardships and what his spiritual journey means.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News