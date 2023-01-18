Khanyi Mbau seems to have ruffled a few feathers when she stated that people confuse anxiety and depression for an ancestral calling

Many people, including the TV and Radio personality Dineo Ranaka, have since responded to Khanyi and dragged her on social media

Without mentioning any names, Dineo said someone who has never gone to an initiation school will have a lot to say about what they don’t know

Dineo Ranaka takes aim at Khanyi Mbau. Image: @dineoranaka and @khanyimbau

Source: Instagram

A few days ago, Khanyi Mbau took to her social media platforms and weighed in on "urban sangomas," saying people need to differentiate between having an ancestral calling and going through depression.

Reality TV star Dineo Ranaka has since penned a lengthy Instagram post, indirectly responding to Khanyi's statement.

Dineo Ranaka hits back at Khanyi Mbau's urban sangoma's remarks

Dineo said someone who has never gone to an initiation school will have a lot to say about what they don’t know, as much as a person who knows nothing about your life journey would want to advise you on how you should live your life. She added:

"Thokozani modern day uncertified psychologists that get a great portion of their partial teachings from TikTok (hehehe yah neh), Thokozani nani Twitter psychologists and herbalists.

Wrapping up her lengthy post, Dineo sent a shout-out to people who are eager to learn and respect the journeys of others without judgment. She added that people should not have opinions on people's lives.

Khanyi Mbau seemingly takes a swipe at Phelo Bala after sangoma news: “You don’t have a calling, It's anxiety”

In another article, Briefly News reported that people were convinced that Khanyi Mbau's urban sangoma remarks were directed at Moshe Ndiki's ex-husband Phelo Bala.

Khanyi Mbau shared her opinions about many celebrities who are becoming sangomas. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress said those who claim to have accepted their callings should try taking anti-depressant in case they are just going through depression or anxiety.

Khanyi added that the current generation is the anxious generation and this has led to there being so many urban sangomas. This came shortly after Phelo Bala took to his social media platforms to announce that he is now a traditional healer.

