Somizi Mhlongo has shared his views about the cheating scandal surrounding Enhle Mbali and Justice Huni

The Idols SA judge called out peeps for not wanting to hold partners accountable and instead, choosing to bash side chicks

People had mixed reactions to SomG's sentiments, but the majority of netizens agreed with the media personality

Somizi Mhlongo has weighed in on the cheating controversy surrounding Black Coffee's ex-wife, Enhle Mbali.

Somizi Mhlongo's latest video has hinted that he is siding with Enhle Mbali in the cheating drama. Image: @enhlembali_ and @somizi

Source: Instagram

Enhle has been topping Twitter trends after Valentino Bango accused her of being romantically involved with her husband, Justice Huni.

Since then, many people have shared their honest reactions on the timeline. It seems like Somgaga also couldn't hold in his views.

While the 'Idols SA' judge didn't mention Enhle and Justice's names in the video he posted on Instagram, ZAlebs reports the topic was similar to Enhle's online drama.

In the clip, SomG said it's high time married women stop blaming side chicks for their men's cheating behaviour. The larger-than-life personality added that mistresses don't owe the wives any loyalty, it's the men that do.

“The person who owes you loyalty is your husband. The side chick owes you nothing. Had your husband had the backbone to say no, these things would have never happened. You cannot decide what is morally right for the side chick."

Check out the full video below:

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Somizi Mhlongo's views about Enhle Mbali's cheating controversy

Peeps were split in the comments, but many shared the same sentiments as Somizi. Most Netizens said men should be held accountable for cheating, not the side chick.

@khanyzow said:

"A woman that steps into another woman's marriage is a home wrecker. Period. No sugar coating, no gimmicks and gymnastics around it. Unondindwa nje othirsty for amadoda abanye abantu. They see it looking good on someone and instantly want it for themselves. Even worse, bafika nemithi emibi. Thank you."

@lynzees.catalogue shared:

"The husband is to blame 100%. One woman once explained it simply "Its easier to blame the side chicks because we still love our husbands, but we have no emotional attachment to the side chicks, hence labeling them as the problem is easy."

@iam_soula posted:

"Usually when the side is being attacked, there’s usually a projection of insecurities and the main is always made to feel that the man was not at fault because it’s deemed to be “normal” for a man to be weak and have no self-control over immoralities. Also, societal views of cheating are very flawed and it’s reflected in the manner in which we view and deal with such things."

@dumazile replied:

"Your spouse is the one who made a commitment to you and took those vows not the side, it's hard to swallow but it's the honest truth."

@ntsiki_khasu commented:

"Thank you I divorced my ex-husband because he was refusing to be accountable and change his ways. I was even becoming ugly, out of shape, and depressed. He even tried to blame his side chick. Those side chicks will always fight. Sometimes leaving such a situation is the best thing ever. I’m thankful I left and I’m so happy and I love again now. If you have to fight for a man, then he’s not the one"

@nsovop wrote:

"Women are scared of accepting that the perfect future they had envisioned for their marriage and family is not perfect, so they deal with external factors. When you acknowledge fully and honestly that your spouse is promiscuous and choose what will give you peace after finding out, you will not include a third person in your marital issues."

@palesamad also said:

"Thank you. The worst is the other women that will be bashing another woman and calling the other woman names and all sorts of bad stuff woman-on-woman hate."

@yayarsa added:

"I love this. People must stop harassing the side chicks really."

Ntsiki Mazwai stands with Enhle Mbali

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on Enhle Mbali's alleged cheating ways. The opinionated poet took to her timeline to defend Enhle after she was accused of cheating with a married man.

A fuming tweep took to Twitter to slam Enhle Mbali and Lady Zamar's supporters for being toxic after they claimed their men abused them emotionally and physically.

The controversial media personality, who also advocates for women's rights online, defended Enhle and Lady Zamar.

