Lerato "LKG" Kganyago has confirmed that she is still married after Musa Khawula said that the media personality is Mzwandile Masina's side chick.

LKG recently shared an Instagram video of her husband, Thami Ndlela, walking up the stairs of their marital home

Mzansi shared mixed reactions, with some people defending the Metro FM DJ against trolls while others felt it was unnecessary for her to slam the accusation

Lerato has made it known that Musa Khawula's cheating accusations haven't done any damage to her marriage. The Metro FM DJ shared a video of her husband, Thami Ndlela, walking around their lush house.

Lerato Kganyago has responded to Musa Khawula's cheating accusations by sharing a video confirming that she's still in love with her husband, Thami Ndlela. Image: @leratokganyago and @Musa_Khawula

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, lerato shared the clip just after Musa levelled the allegation that she is ANC politician, Mzwandile Masina's, side chick. The accusation made sense to so many people because there were reports that said Lerato was separated from her husband and had left their marital home.

However, based on the video shared by ZAlebs, it appears that LKG's marriage is still going well.

Mzansi proud of Lerato Kganyago for fighting for her marriage to Thami Ndlela

Online peeps reacted to the trending clip by sharing mixed reactions. Some people felt that it was not necessary for Lerato to defend herself on social media. Others shared that they are proud she stayed and fought for her marriage amid Musa's threats and accusations.

@kara.bomalope said:

"The couple bothers no one, but the whole country is obsessed with destroying them."

@lee_mcgold shared:

"And we love seeing that ❤️ #TeamLeratoAndThami"

@mbalentlemasiya posted:

"Why does she always see the need of explaining to people about her life mara."

@emmaprincessshlahla replied:

"People are so obsessed with Lerato. They just want to see her broken and thank God that is not happening ❤️"

@mskhloe_s commented:

To us who are wise enough to know goa lwewa mo lenyalong. That marriage is not for the unforgiving and childish and the dust settles. I truly see nothing wrong. I actually love this. She should never leave her marriage because of mathata. Mathata gaa fele! "

@everything_gotta_be_that_good wrote:

"My thing is if you gonna cry and stay, do that nonsense in private don't involve us!!

@mbalz0812 also said:

"Beautiful am happy for her. May their blessings overflow."

@im_ladyo added:

"She's human, it bothers her that people are always on her case"

Musa Khawula accuses Lerato of having an affair with Mzwandile Masina

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Social media blogger Musa Khawula has taken to his online platforms again to make serious allegations against the Metro FM presenter, Lerato Kganyago.

Not so long ago, Musa threatened to leak a picture of the media personality's private parts that he claimed to be in possession of.

In an Instagram post, Musa accused Lerato of having an affair with former executive mayor, Mzwandile Masina, while his wife was pregnant.

Source: Briefly News