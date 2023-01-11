Lady Zamar was labelled toxic on Twitter after Enhle Mbali's leaked audio confirming polygamy went viral

Tweeps said they don't see a difference between Lady Zamar, who "falsely" accused S'java of molestation and Enhle, who also accused Black Coffee of domestic abuse

However, some netizens defended the women, claiming that none of the allegations were thoroughly debunked

Lady Zamar has found herself catching strays in Enhle Mbali's cheating scandal.

Lady Zamar's "false" abuse accusations against Sjava have been brought up in connection with Enhle Mbali's cheating scandal. Image: @enhlembali_ and @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, a fed-up individual with the "I believe her" campaign, which provides a platform for victims of domestic abuse to speak out, dragged the stars.

According to @Shoony_SA, the controversial movement taught him that the female celebrities who accused their ex-baes of domestic abuse are both toxic. Lady Zamar accused former bae, S'java, of molestation while Enhle claimed Black Coffee was abusive in their marriage.

"Enhle Mbali and Lady Zamar helped me see how toxic this “I believe her” culture is."

Mzansi women defend Lady Zamar and Enhle Mbali against male netizens' harsh criticism

South Africans shared mixed reactions to the controversial tweet. Women were outraged, claiming that Enhle's affair with a married man doesn't erase the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Black Coffee.

@BuhleMahlangu14 said:

"The allegations Enhle has against Black Coffee still haven't been proven false, unlike lo munye uGirl. Enhle fell in love with a married man while she was busy with a divorce. I will forever stand with Enhle. The only thing she's guilty of is hurting that woman."

@MillyMakhubela shared:

"What does her being abused have to do with her being with a man who wants to make her a second wife?"

@KH_Dikobe posted:

"Her being a side chick does not mean she was not abused."

@mokapiisaac replied:

"Shonny you don't love women in general nje."

@burberrycalz commented:

"Was Lady Zamar proven to be wrong? Or did the internet decide that?"

@TshiamoDM wrote:

"It's a useless movement that doesn't help solve the problem. Very useless."

@Siyamke1 also said:

"People on a smear campaign to silence women."

Mzansi Reflects on Lady Zamar's career after she “falsely” accused Sjava of forcing himself on her

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans took to social media to reflect on Lady Zamar's career. Most of the people shared that the singer's career took a nosedive after she "falsely" accused Sjava of forcing himself on her.

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 sparked the conversation when he claimed that Lady Zamar's career has faded.

Other social media users took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app and agreed that the songstress is no longer popular. They claimed her songs no longer play on the radio and at parties after she allegedly tried to destroy Sjava's career.

