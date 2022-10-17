Mzansi music lovers took to the timeline to reflect on Lady Zamar's career after she "falsely" accused Sjava of forcing himself on her

Reacting to a popular Twitter user, Many social media users claimed the singer's career is no longer flourishing after she did Sjava dirty

Some people claimed that Lady Zamar's songs are no longer even on high rotation at radio and TV stations since she allegedly tried to destroy Sjava's career

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans took to social media to reflect on Lady Zamar's career. Most of the people shared that the singer's career took a nosedive after she "falsely" accused Sjava of forcing himself on her.

Lady Zamar "falsely" accused Sjava of forcing himself on her. Image: @lady_zamar, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 sparked the conversation when he claimed that Lady Zamar's career has faded. The tweep wrote:

"It’s so beautiful how Lady Zamar’s career faded after she falsely accused Sjava. We're moving on the right direction."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Other social media users took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app and agreed that the songstress is no longer popular. They claimed her songs no longer play on radio and at parties after she allegedly tried to destroy Sjava's career.

@Lizette_yolie commented:

"It was wrong of her to do that ayi amantombazan sometimes."

@IamCamaroM said:

"It's really sad how Sjava’s career also took a nose dive."

@mcCaillou_10 wrote:

"I hate liars."

@Thabangsepenya1 commented:

"She was canceled silently."

@Robot813366 said:

"It was uncalled for on her part. May she grow from this and find it in her to apologize sincerely. We love both their talents and they are our South African gems."

@MhonePythius2 wrote:

"God punished her."

@bantu_thina added:

"It's so peaceful walking around the hood without anyone playing her music."

J Something celebrates 7-year wedding anniversary

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that J Something and his wife are celebrating their seventh anniversary this Monday, 17 October. The Mi Casa singer took to his timeline to share with Mzansi that he and Cordelia Godi tied the knot seven years back.

The vocalist shared four stunning snaps of their traditional wedding. Taking to Twitter, J Something captioned his post:

"Married for 7 years today, blessed beyond words."

Social media users took to the star's comment section to congratulate him and Cordelia. Hundreds of people wished the lovely couple a happy seventh anniversary.

@Khanyisile__N wrote:

"Lol, I don't know why I thought you only got married last year!! Wow! Happy anniversary!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News