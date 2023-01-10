While people are still waiting for Musa Khawula to leak the "saucy" pictures of Lerato Kganyago, the blogger has moved on and dropped another bombshell

Musa has accused Lerato of having an affair with the former Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Mzwandile Masina

The controversial blogger also alleged that Mzwandile Masina's wife found out about the affair and confronted the radio and TV personality

Social media blogger Musa Khawula has taken to his online platforms again to make serious allegations against the Metro FM presenter, Lerato Kganyago.

Just a few days ago, Musa threatened to leak a picture of the media personality's private parts that he claims to be in possession of.

In a recent Instagram post, Musa accused Lerato of having an affair with former executive mayor, Mzwandile Masina, while his wife was pregnant. He added:

"And your uterus that can't carry children had you have 10 miscarriages including Masina's child."

Social media users have since reacted to Musa's wild claims. Other people took to Lerato's Twitter page to encourage her not to entertain his "madness."

People react to Musa's claims

@NdwayiZanele commented:

"Can someone make me understand ukuthi kanti why bengambophisi lomntana? I mean all of them that he's talking about, not just Lerato."

@mams_cha2 said:

"This is so insensitive and so below the belt. And the fact that there are women who liked this post is concerning."

@mazee3950 wrote:

"This guy is not okay upstairs, I mean I can imagine Lerato is recovering from this then boooom!"

@Tshepo850M:

"Can't he mind his own business for once in 2023? Just focus on himself for the entire year."

