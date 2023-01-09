South African musician Oscar Mbo has once again flaunted his beautiful girlfriend on his official Instagram page

The music producer and podcaster shared numerous photos and videos of them quad-biking and kissing

In response to the romantic photos, Mzansi ladies expressed their envy at seeing their favourite artist all over another woman

Oscar Mbo and his girlfriend have been posting couple goals content on social media.

Oscar Mbo and his bae had a fun time quad biking on the dunes. Image: @oscarmbo

The music producer's numerous snaps come shortly after he made his relationship with his bae public. According to TshisaLIVE, Mzansi was first introduced to Mbo's partner in November 2022 and since then, online peeps have been feasting on their content.

Mbo appears to be smitten with the mysterious lady, as he has recently shared more Instagram photos and videos of the romantic places they visit.

Reacting to the pics, female netizens expressed envy after seeing the couple all over each other while quad biking. While some ladies stated that they want Oscar for themselves, other stunning ladies decided to shoot their shot at Oscar's girlfriend.

@kayzoa1 said:

"Feeling jealous"

@waki_duddy shared:

"Argh. I want your girlfriend, she’s beautiful."

@muhle_uyasabeka posted:

"Every time I open Instagram my heart just breaks "

@mj_remembrance replied:

" People must suffer. I live for comments from the other gender every time you post such beautiful content "

@gwitsee_ commented:

"Yoh bathong ke January, we are going through a lot ✋"

@masego_sibanda wrote:

"Umuntu wethu is gone gone gone"

@zamandosi_magaye also said:

"People are suffering in the comments section "

@taylorsibiya4 added:

"Oscar Mbo is hurting me"

