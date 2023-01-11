Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she's standing with Enhle Mbali after she trended for allegedly cheating with a married man

Some tweeps accused women who supported Enhle and Lady Zamar's alleged abuse claims of being toxic after it emerged that Enhle is, allegedly, emotionally abusing a married woman

Ntsiki defended both Enhle and Lady Zamar, adding that she still believes Black Coffee and Sjava allegedly abused the two stunners

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on Enhle Mbali's alleged cheating ways. The opinionated poet took to her timeline to defend Enhle after she was accused of cheating with a married man.

Ntsiki Mazwai has jumped to Enhle Mbali's defence. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Enhle claimed her ex-man, Black Coffee, emotionally abused her when he cheated on her, but she's now, apparently, emotionally abusing another woman after allegedly cheating with her hubby.

A fuming tweep took to Twitter to slam Enhle Mbali and Lady Zamar's supporters for being toxic after they claimed their men abused them emotionally and physically. Sharing a pic of the two stars, the tweep said:

"Enhle Mbali and Lady Zamar helped me see how toxic this 'I believe her' culture is."

Ntsiki Mazwai jumps to Enhle Mbali and Lady Zamar's defence

The controversial media personality, who also advocates for women's rights online, defended Enhle and Lady Zamar. She took to the tweep's comment section and responded:

"I still believe them..... I'm not shaken by orchestrated smear campaigns."

Other peeps took to Ntsiki's comment section and claimed her opinion doesn't matter because Enhle and Zamar's cases were thrown out of court.

@sthabi_biiso said:

"At this point, y'all just want to be victims so bad. These two woman are liars."

@manthata_sello wrote:

"The opinion of a failed poet, unmarried/undesirable woman over 40 years doesn't matter to us. Your anger for failing in life is taken out on women and men better than you."

@manthata_sello added:

"The cases were thrown out of court. The opinion of a failed poet does not mean anything on these cases."

Mzansi calls Enhle Mbali out for double standards

In related news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali is being called out for double standards on social media. The actress is allegedly cheating with a married man after her failed marriage to Black Coffee.

Fuming peeps took to Twitter and slammed the stunner for apparently emotionally abusing the wife of the man she's cheating with. There's, apparently, audio of a conversation between Enhle and the allegedly abused wife doing the rounds online.

Enhle went live on her timeline when Black Coffee was reportedly cheating on her. She cried that he was emotionally abusing her. Now, tweeps claim she's doing the same thing to another woman.

