Executive producers and cast members of 'Imbewu: The Seed' have reportedly released a joint statement to bid farewell as the show comes to an end

A few days ago, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to social media to announce that the show has been cancelled

It has aired on eTV successfully for five years and has given the viewers five seasons of compelling stories

Leleti Khumalo reflects on the end of Imbewu: The Seed. Image: @leletikhumalo and @etvimbewu

'Imbewu: The Seed' team has spoken up about the show's end of the road.

According to Drum, Duma Ndlovu, Leleti Khumalo and Anant Singh said in a joint statement the show made a real impact and they are proud to have created a trailblazing show that showcased the multicultural environment of KZN.

They said the show changed the South African face of everyday drama offering its unique storylines. They added:

"It became one of the most-watched shows. We are grateful to our broadcast partner, eTV, for their support of the show and the opportunity."

'Imbewu: The Seed' becomes the most-watched show in its competitive slot

The publication also quoted the local programming head at eMedia, Helga Palmer thanked the production for delivering five great seasons despite the highly competitive 9:00pm-9:30pm time slots.

“The show managed to dethrone its biggest competitor in the 9pm slot and it is currently the most viewed show in the late-night slot. We are proud to be ending on a high.”

'Imbewu: The Seed' gets uprooted after successfully airing for over 5 years, mzansi shares mixed reactions

In a related story, Briefly News reported that 'Imbewu: The Seed' viewers had shared mixed reactions about the show's canning.

Many people seemed to have been ready to bid farewell to the eTV's popular telenovela, judging by the reactions that followed after the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that 'Imbewu: The Seed' was getting cancelled.

While a few people were sad about the show's exit, others rejoiced, saying they could not wait for the show to be discontinued because it was starting to get boring. One person said: "Not shocked. Things went south when Fundi Zwane left, KaMadonsela carried that show!!"

