Sad news for 'Imbewu: The Seed' viewers as the popular 'eTV' telenovela gets cancelled after running successfully for five years

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his Twitter account to share the unexpected news, leaving fans in a sour mood

Many people have since taken to the comments section to react. One person said: "All these KZN-based telenovelas are getting cancelled"

Imbewu: The Seeds gets cancelled. Images: @etvimbewu

Source: Instagram

The popular #KhopoloReports owned by the TV presenter and social media entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that it is the end of the road for Imbewu: The Seed.

According to the , the show's last episode will air in the first quarter of 2023.

Fans react to 'Imbewu: The Seed's' uproot

Many people flooded Phil Mphela's comments section to express their sadness, while others said they could not wait for the show to be discontinued as they found it boring. Here are a few reactions: @PrincessSkhu commented:

"Mxm Etv sabotaged Imbewu shem, how can a channel move a show that was one of the most watched to a slot with so much competition I'm saddened by this cos this was really a great show."

@ManqobaShangase said:

"Anyway, pull the plug. They lost the plot the moment they switched KaMadonsela, but resurrecting Zimele Bhengu character was the last straw. Pull the dam*n plug."

@Ntombet19802095 wrote:

"Sorry for the actors losing their jobs."

@Amopakie responded:

"About time kunini. Can they cancel The river and Gomora after this one ngoba sifile boring storyline?"

@MalevuMandisa:

"All these KZN-based telenovelas are getting cancelled, first, it was Durban Gen, and now Imbewu. Now actors must go to Jozi for work all over again."

'Gqeberha: The Empire' catches smoke for poor production: "It's like it's written by a new Facebook writer"

In another story, Briefly News reported that Gqeberha: The Empire received negative reviews on social media.

Mzansi Magic viewers were already over the channel's new show Gqeberha: The Empire, a few days after it premiered. Many people, including the Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, took to social media to share their opinions about the show.

Phil complained about Gqeberha: The Empire's story and production quality. In the comments section, many people shared the same sentiments as the TV personality. One person said the show is giving Lokshin Bioskop vibes.

Source: Briefly News