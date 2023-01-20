Mzansi Magic viewers are not happy with the new show 'Gqeberha: The Empire' which premiered earlier this week, on 16 January

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela had many people agreeing after he criticised the show on Twitter, commenting on its story and production quality

Many people have taken to their social media platforms to complain about the show. One person said: "Gqeberha: The Empire is giving a Lokshin Bioskop vibes"

Gqeberha: The Empire catches smoke for poor production. Image: @ Mzansi Magic

Source: Facebook

Gqeberha: The Empire replaced The Queen which was halted after seven seasons, and people are not impressed with the new show.

TV star and Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela was amongst many people who complained about the show on Twitter. He admitted that the show has talented people but lacks production quality.

Phil said it is hard to give honest criticism because people take it personally. He added:

"Next thing you getting bad vibes. The South African entertainment industry sucks sometimes."

Mzansi reacts to Gqeberha:The Empire

The show has failed to impress the viewers judging by the comments that were made on social media. Here are a few reactions from Twitter. @SiphileB commented:

"Gqeberha: The Empire is giving a Lokshin Bioskop vibes. I'm not sure about a replacement for The Queen."

Responding to Phil, @ BakwenaMoroka said:

"I thought I was the only one. The storyline is not nice. The way they have paired the characters in terms of who is related to who it's bad but ke what can we say?"

@NtandodDee01 wrote:

"For one it’s the fact that I could already predict from the first episode who wanted that other guy dead and 2 I'm already three episodes down and it doesn’t leave me yearning for more."

@Sibonilechrist1 said:

"The storyline is giving messy bun kinda vibes... It's like it's written by a new Facebook writer it's too over exaggerated... But what can we say…"

@Omhle_Khabo:

"Watched the first episode and I wasn't sold... I felt like too much was going on, it felt rushed…"

