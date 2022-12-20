Gqeberha: The Empire is set to debut on Mzansi Magic on 16 January, 2023 as it replaces the Ferguson Films' The Queen on the channel

The new soapie filmed entirely in the Eastern Cape, stars some of the best Eastern Cape-born actors such as Zikhona Sodlaka, Mbulelo Grootboom and Zandile Msutwana

The telenovela is produced by Tshedza Pictures and is about a successful businessman, with three wives, who wants to expand his family

A new star-studded telenovela is set to replace The Queen on Mzansi Magic in January. Gqeberha: The Empire will premiere on the channel on 16 January.

Mbulelo Grootboom and Zikhona Sodlaka are part of the star-studded cast of ‘Gqeberha: The Empire'. Image: @grotboom, @zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

The show filmed in the Eastern Cape, stars some of Mzansi's seasoned actors such as Zikhona Sodlaka, Mbulelo Grootboom, Phila Madlingozi and Zandile Msutwana, among others.

Zikhona Sodlaka recently nailed her role of Mandisa in The Wife. Zandile is known for playing a role of Vuyiswa in The Queen. Other cast members have also played lead roles in big television production.

It is produced by Tshedza Pictures - a production company known for producing TV shows such as The River and The Republic. The telenovela is about a successful businessman who is a polygamist. All hell breaks loose in his household when he wants to expand his family and wants another wife, reports ZAlebs.

It's reported that this is the first Mzansi Magic telenovela shot entirely in the Eastern Cape. Most of the actors who star in the show are also from the province but some have relocated to Johannesburg because of their careers.

"We are excited to expand into Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape – a first for the telenovela world," said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

