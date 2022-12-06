Generations: The Legacy is changing gears as Scandal! actress Gcina Nkosi has reportedly joined the star-studded cast of the SABC 1 show

The seasoned actress, who played the role of Zinzile Ngema in Scandal!, will make her debut on the SABC 1 telenovela in January 2023

Patrick Mofokeng, who played Gcina's former onscreen hubby in Scandal! - Mlungisi Ngema, joined Generations: The Legacy back in October

Scandal! actress Gcina Nkosi has reportedly joined Generations: The Legacy. The seasoned actress portrayed the character of Zinzile Ngema in the e.tv telenovela.

'Scandal!' actress Gcina Nkosi has joined the star-studded cast of 'Generations: The Legacy'.

Source: Instagram

She's apparently going to appear for the first time in the SABC 1 soapie in January. Her onscreen hubby in Scandal! Mlungisi Ngema, played by Patrick Mofokeng, joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy in October.

Zinzile's family exits scandal!

Zinzile's family in Scandal! has already exited the show. Mlungisi is now with Generations: The Legacy and their onscreen daughter, Lindiwe Ngema, played by Nomvelo Makhanya, was recently written out of the show.

ZAlebs reports that one of Generations: The Legacy crew members shared that Gcina will make her debut in the show in January, 2023. The publication further reports that the crew member did not reveal whether Gcina's character will be on the national broadcaster's show full time or not.

Scandal! star Patrick Mofokeng joins Generations: The Legacy

In related news, Briefly News reported that Patrick Mofokeng has bagged a role on Generations: The Legacy. The seasoned actor's good news was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his timeline.

Patrick has appeared in local and international shows. The star is a Golden Horn Award winner. Many people know him from Scandal!. He played an important role in Invictus starring Hollywood superstars Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 19 October, Phil shared a pic of the award-winning actor and captioned it:

"CASTING NEWS: Patrick Mofokeng joins Generations - The Legacy."

TV lovers took to Phil's comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate Patrick. Many said they're happy for him because he's one of the most underrated actors in Mzansi.

