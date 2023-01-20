Arthur Mafokate organised a tell-all interview refuting the serious claims made about him in the Lotto R53.3 million fraud scandal

After the broadcast of the interview, multiple short clips of the sit-down trended, including one where the Kwaito legend broke down

However, people who came across these clips said they are still not convinced that the star is not guilty of the crime

Arthur Mafokate's latest stunt after being implicated in the National Lotteries Commission has convinced Mzansi that he is guilty.

According to ZAlebs, the Kwaito legend had a tell-all where he slammed all the claims made by the Special Unit Investigation that he misused R53.3 million.

Following the interview's premiere, social media was buzzing as many people took to their timelines to share short videos of the interview.

One clip doing the rounds was shared by @chatlas. In the video, the interviewer asks Mafokate about some of the allegations made by the media about him that aren't "true."

Instead of answering, the Mnike hitmaker started getting too emotional. Check out the full video below:

Mzansi unconvinced by Arthur Mafokate's tears during his tell-all

Peeps who came across the clip said Mafokate was putting on a performance. Some netizens added that the video is proof that some of the allegations could be true.

@101Rapsta said:

"Wow what a powerful performance, I'm in tears "

@Abulele_Fono shared:

"She is giving it! Viola? Who Again? Oscar-worthy performance."

@TheGypsyQ posted:

"I couldn't watch the entire thing. What was that? "

@Zet_Ndlovukati replied:

"Lol, What are supposed to do with these tears? "

@Tumishi_ commented:

" In his R Kelly era."

@osmaseko wrote:

"The man gave it up by saying he is not acting and it is not staged "

@nonku reacted:

"When your tears refuse to play along"

@Kayla_198304 also said:

"For a moment I thought o tsenwa ke moya."

@pinkysithole17 added:

“These are true emotions” when SIU has you by the throat you’ll try all kinds of antics"

Arthur Mafokate’s former business partner speaks out after Kwaito legend was fingered in a R53.3m scandal

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate's former business partner, Brian Mokoena, has shared that he was allegedly threatened after admitting that he's the one who spilled the beans on the Kwaito legend. He's now in trouble with the law after Mokoena reported him to the Hawks.

Mokoena reportedly shared that he doesn't fear for his life after receiving the threat. Daily Sun reported that the businessman said Arthur is not a good person.

The publications reported that a voice note of Mokoena ranting about Arthur's illegal dealings has surfaced on social media. In the clip, he claims the star has destroyed a lot of people. He further alleged that the music producer is the "biggest thief" within the arts sector.

