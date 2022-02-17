Lerato Kganyago’s New Hotel Rates Emerge, “R50k per Night” for the Penthouse

Lerato Kganyago's new hotel is reportedly open for business as from this weekend and those who can afford to book the penthouse have been encouraged to do so

The media personality's hubby Thami Ndlala blessed the stunner with the luxurious venue in Johannesburg on Valentine's Day

According to reports, the hotel's penthouse costs R50 000 for four guests per night and a luxurious room for two will set you back R5 000 per night

Lerato Kganyago is the new owner of a hotel thanks to her loving hubby, Thami Ndlala. The Metro FM presenter's penthouse is reportedly now open for business.

The stunner trended on Valentine's Day when her boo blessed her with a whole hotel and restaurant. He didn't just stop there, he also bought a brand new G-Wagon for her.

The media personality took to Instagram to share her hotel named 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa's location.

The South African reports that those who want to book the five-star venue have two options. A room for two costs R5 000 per night. A night in the penthouse for four guests will set them back R50 000 per night. Both options include a complimentary breakfast.

Peeps took to the hotel's comment section on Instagram to share how beautiful it is. Some praised Lerato's man for opening the new business for her.

nomtha_radebe said:

"I'm here for all the opportunities that will be open for the youth. This is Beautiful... Finally there is some hope for the Tourism and Hospitality industry."

phelele08 wrote:

"Open for business? Can those that afford book you?"

kaishamaria commented:

"This is just beautiful. The future is female."

zeigh_love added:

"Sky is no limit mother, best wishes."

Lerato Kganyago and her hubby shut down Valentine's Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that as Mzansi anticipated, Lerato Kganyago's man shut down Valentine's Day. Thami Ndlala gifted her boo a whole hotel in celebration of their love.

The stunner's name is still topping the trends list this morning as peeps share their reactions to her gift. The Metro FM presenter took to social media late on Monday night to share clips of her gift.

Taking to Instagram, Lerato Kganyago announced that she was blessed with a hotel and restaurant. She's now the proud owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa and the restaurant is named AMOR.

Peeps took to Twitter to share that Valentine's Day should just be named after the media personality after what her man did for her.

