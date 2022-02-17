Carol Tshabalala has gotten onboard the Mzansi celeb engagement train as she shared a video of herself rocking a shiny diamond ring

The SuperSport personality could not put her freshly manicured hand down as she gushed over how amazing it feels to be so in love

Followers joined Carol as she commended her new fiancé on his impeccable taste in diamonds; one person said: "And you are one of those tastes"

In the magic of the Month of Love, Mzansi's favourite female sports presenter has officially been taken off the market. Carol Tshabalala shared the exciting news of her engagement with her followers. The sportscaster took to social media to show off her stunning diamond ring.

SuperSport personality Carol Tshabalala has announced her engagement. Image: @simplycarol8

Source: Instagram

SuperSport superstar Carol Tshabalala is officially a fiancée. The sports broadcaster stunned fans when she shared a video of her hands with her shiny new rock decorating them.

TimesLIVE reports that Tshabalala is yet to share who the lucky guy is. The only clue that Carol gave followers was referring to herself as the future 'Mrs S'.

The TV personality took to Instagram to share a video and some photos of the diamond ring and could not stop gushing about her fella. Her caption read:

"My fiancé has impeccable taste! Only the best,"

Followers flocked to the comments to congratulate Carol on her exciting new journey.

@mzwakhefrank said:

"You even can't stop looking at it. Congrats."

@tukumanakoambe wrote:

"And you are one of those tastes."

@salomefish commented:

"Amazing, so incredibly happy for you. Congratulations beautiful. Wishing you all the happiness and blessings life has to offer."

@thatomoeng said:

"Love is beautiful. May God bless you and shower you with more love."

