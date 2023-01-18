Actress Carol Bouwer is reportedly being investigated by the Special InvestIgations Unit (SIU) for her alleged involvement in the multi-million rand National Lotteries Commission (NLC) scandal

It's reported that the businessswoman's assets will soon be seized by the SIU as she was one of the directors of an NPO that illegally benefitted from the NLC

Social media users shared that they want to see all those involved in the fraud case behind bars instead of their assets being frozen

Carol Bouwer is also reportedly under investigation. The actress is apparently the Special Investigations Unit's (SIU) next target.

Actress Carol Bouwer is reportedly SIU's next target. Image: @bouwercarol

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman's assets will allegedly be seized next by the SIU. She has reportedly been linked to the National Lotteries Commission's (NLC) multi-million rand fraud scandal.

Zimoja reports that Carol Bouwer is one of three dierectors of a non-profit organisation called Venalator that allegedly got millions of rand from the NLC.Reporter @thetruthpanther took to Twitter to share the news. Along with a pic of Carol, the tweep captioned the post:

"According to a report by @ZimojaL, Actress-turned-businesswoman Carol Bouwer is the next famous person who will have her assets seized after being linked to the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) multimillion-rand fraud."

Mzansi wants cops to arrest all those involved in the NLC scandal

Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the multi-million rand fraud case allegedly involving stars such as Arthur Mafokate, Carol Bouwer, Chommee and top officials from the NLC.

@Cool_guyJsomtin said:

"The long arm of the law at work."

@NeilZ4EVA1234U wrote:

"Lotto looter."

@tshivhelevhele commented:

"He madoda, how do we apply for the lotto millions. I'm tired of playing the game."

@shiz_miz said:

"Why are these people not arrested? Seizing the assets is not enough. If a person is caught driving a stolen car which he bought knowingly that person is arrested, it’s not just the car that’s impounded but the buyer is also arrested."

@MrTsoks wrote:

"Crazy how this woman has now become the face of ANC corruption."

@TheRealTakuza added:

"In a functioning government, people who are accused of stealing SO BiG would already have had their day in court for bail applications and assets frozen. But in the ANC, people are treated with soft hands to plan ahead and hide assets because they have connections with ANC big wigs."

Arthur Mafokate in trouble with the law

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is reportedly in trouble with the law. The Kwaito legend's assets were allegedly been frozen by the SIU.

Journalist Cliff Shiko reports that some of the lux properties linked to former lotteries boss and others have also been frozen. Takig to Twitter Clifford wrote:

"SIU freezes luxury properties linked to musician Arthur Mafokate, former lotteries boss and others. Five NPOs received funding of R56 million from NLC."

