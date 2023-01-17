Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Arthur Mafokate, Terry Pheto, Dr Malinga and David Kau are some of the country's celebs who are in trouble with the law

These celebs, among many, have been in and out of court for different reasons including buying properties with funds they received illegally from the National Lotteries Commission

Some of these A-listers were dragged to court for not being able to pay their homes' monthly mortgages and for owing Sars millions of rand

The long arm of the law doesn't care how popular you're. Some of Mzansi's top entertainers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law in the past couple of months.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Terry Pheto and Arthur Mafokate are some of the country's celebs under investigation.

Some of thse A-listers have been accused of fraud while others are in and out of court trying to save their houses from being repossed by banks or the taxman. Briefly News takes a look at some of South African stars who hogged headlines for being in trouble with the law.

1. Arthur Mafokate's lux guest house seized by the SIU

Arthur Mafokate is gohhing headlines after the Special InvestigatiONS Unit seized one of his lux properties in Midrand. According to News24, the Kwaito legend allegedly used money he received from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to buy the posh guest house, and to pay rent for his record label, 999 Music.

He's also under investigation for allegedly also using the money shuttle his ex-bae, artist Chomee. The Mnike hitmaker also allegedly used his non-profit organisation to bless his next bae, Cici, with a recording contract with 999 Music.

Arthur Mafokate's property was seized by the SIU.

2. Terry Pheto denies her involvement in NLC fraud

Award-winning actress Terry Pheto issued a statement denying her involvement in the alleged multi-million rand fraud relating to the NLC. City Press reported that the Tsotsi star was among eight people who are being investigated by the SIU.

Some of them are lawyers, accountants and a former commissioner of the NLC. The actress trended after the news broke but she said she was also dismayed after finding out that she was the subject of the SIU probe.

Terry Pheto denied her alleged involvement in the National Lotteries Commission scandal.

3. Did David Kau miss payments for his mansion?

The filmaker was reportedly at loggerheads with his bank a while back. The seasoned comedian's bank was demanding him to settle more than R1 million of his mortgage, City Press reported. At the time, he had missed payments for his crib in Kyalami, Johannesburg.

First Rand Bank filed court papers seeking to compel the actor to honour his 2006 loan agreement.He was supposed to pay R14 447 a month. The star shared that the matter was in the hands of his lawyers.

David Kau missed some payments for his mansion.

4. Taxman nearly takes Dr Malinga's home

Popular Mzansi musician nearly lost his beautiful house but was saved by caring South Africans. The singer's supporters opened their hearts and wallets and he was able to pay the SA Revenue Service (Sars) R100 000 towards his R2.1 million tax bill.

The star topped the trends list after he opened up about losing his home furniture and struggling to make ends meet, City Press reported. His furniture was auctioned to settle his multi-million rand tax bill.

Dr Malinga's supporters saved his home from Sars.

5. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa faces R143 million lawsuit

The fashion designer was dragged to court by a fuming fashion photographer. The Citizen reports that the actress rubbed the photographer up the wrong way when she posted her own photos without permission.

Cyan Haribhai alleged that she snapped Enhle at the South African Fashion Week but the stunner reposted the pics without Cyan's persmission. The pics were published on a fashion website, Photo Vogue, and Enhle Mbali reposted them on her official Instagram account without Cyan's authorisation. Cyan filed the lawsuit in the Johannesburg High Court.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa faced a R143 million lawsuit after reposting her pics without authorisation.

