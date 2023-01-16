Arthur Mafokate owns a lavish mansion, but it has reportedly been seized by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after his name was implicated in the National Lotteries Commission Fraud

According to credible news outlets, the legal action was taken because Mafokate was the sole director of the NPO that received funds but never completed the work

As a result, Briefly News has gathered a number of social media posts to examine the luxurious mansion that has been frozen

Arthur Mafokate is in trouble with the law. The Kwaito legend is implicated in the National Lotteries Commission fraud.

Arthur Mfaokate's house has reportedly been seized by the SIU after he was named in the Lotteries Commission Fraud. Image: @arthurmafokate

According to 702.co.za, Mafokate allegedly misappropriated funds that were released to an NPO called the South African Art and Development Association, where he was the sole director.

Since the news broke, the radio station has reported that a number of properties have been frozen, including Arthur's. As a result, Briefly News examines the musician's house, which was seized by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Arthur Mafokate shows off his luxurious house's backyard

While celebrating his daughter Kelello's 16th birthday in 2020, the musician took Mzansi on a stroll through his house.

Mafokate started outside, where green grass surrounded the huge chilling room with large glass doors.

When he got inside, it is not quite clear if the room seen in the video Arthur shared is the living room due to its open-plan design. However, while panning the room full of chairs and tables decorated for Kelello's celebration, a bar counter could be seen, meaning that if it's not a living room, then it's definitely a place Arthur and his family chill in.

Arthur Mafokate reveals the inside of his luxurious crib

The star shared a snap of his daughter Onalenna standing next to a huge staircase in his lavish mansion. Not much could be seen, but the sophisticated chandelier stole the show. Also in the image, there were photos that appear to be art drawings draped on neutral-coloured walls.

In another photo, the Mnike hitmaker showed a view from what appeared to be his kitchen or bathroom window based on the tap seen in the image. Arthur gushed about his view, pointing out a clear green field and a tree:

"Beautiful weather, I love seeing the grass like this "

Arthur Mafokate shares a peak at his house's exterior

In addition to the peek outside the clip of his daughter's 16th birthday showed, Arthur shared numerous pictures of the exterior of his house.

On the same day as Kelello's birthday, Mafokate posted a photo of Onalenna standing in front of what appeared to be a massive mansion. The doting father stated in the caption that Ona was not allowed to attend the party held in his house, writing:

"The boss lady @onalennamafokate could only arrive early for pics only as we were not allowed at the party meant for @kelellomafokate’s friends only #Kelelllo16thBirthday #KelelloSweet16Birthday"

According to the photos Arthur has shared of his home, the house is divided into sections. The mansion has several smaller rooms, each with its own function.

