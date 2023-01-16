Arthur Mafokate's former business partner has spoken out after the Kwaito legend was fingered in a fraudulent funding scandal amounting to R53.4 million

The 999 record label boss allegedly fraudulently received R9.5 million and Brian Mokoena claim many people know about the money the star receivd from the NLC

Mokoena went on to claim that Arthur is not a good person, adding that he has got files on him that can send him to jail for a long time

Arthur Mafokate's former business partner, Brian Mokoena, has shared that he was allegedly threatened after admitting that he's the one who spilled the beans on the Kwaito legend. He's now in triouble with the law after Mokoena reported him to the Hawks.

Mokoena reportedly shared that he doesn't fear for his life after receiving the threat. Daily Sun reports that the businessman said Arthur is not a good person.

Mokoena, who was a COO of 999 records, shared that their relationship went sour when he left Arthur's record label.

He said the Mnike hitmaker has been trying to tarnish his name since he lef the label, adding that he has got files on Arthur Mafokate.

Brian Mokoena claims Arthur Mafokate has destroyed a lot of people

The publications reports that a voice note of Mokoena ranting about Arthur's illegal dealings has surfaced on social media. In the clip, he claims the star has destroyed a lot of people. He further alleged that the music producer is the "biggest thief" within the arts sector.

He went on to claim that a number of people know about the R9.5 million that Arthur allegedly received illegally.Arthur was fingered in a fraudulent funding scandal amounting to R53.3 million with other top National Lotteries Commission (NIC) officials.

Arthur Mafokate in trouble with the law

In related news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is reportedly in trouble with the law. The Kwaito legend's assets were allegedly frozen by the SIU.

Journalist Cliff Shiko reports that some of the lux properties linked to former lotteries boss and others have also been frozen. Taking to Twitter Clifford wrote:

"SIU freezes luxury properties linked to musician Arthur Mafokate, former lotteries boss and others. Five NPOs received funding of R56 million from NLC."

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the news. Some said they though the music producer was living lavish because of the money he made when he was still actively involved in the music industry.

