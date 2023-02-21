Nothende Madumo revealed that she never received a single payment for her contribution to the global hit I Wanna Love You

The star said going back and forth with Lulo Cafè, whom she worked with on the hit, resulted in her being blacklisted

Nothende noted that things got so bad that radio stations blacklisted her

South African star Nothende Madumo called out controversial DJ Lulo Cafè for failing to share the profits from their collaboration I Wanna Love You.

Nothende Madumo has revealed that she was blacklisted following her beef with Lulo Cafè over 'I Wanna Love You'. Image: @summer_samusicnews and @lulocafe.

Nothende said she reached out to the DJ when she saw that their song had become an international sensation, asking for her share of the spoils but was blue-ticked.

Nothende Modumo on never getting paid by DJ Lulo Cafè

According to ZAlebs, Nothende opened up about her ordeal in an interview on the latest episode of Long Story Short. The songstress said she contacted Lulo Cafè when she realised their song had been released on the international market but never got to enjoy the money it made. She said:

"Because I’m a co-owner of the song I would enquire (with Lulo Café), I see you’ve released it overseas, and there are remixes, what can we do?"

Nothende Madumo claims she was blacklisted from industry because of her fallout with Lulo Cafè

The singer revealed that she went through the most because of that song. She noted that she was exploited, sabotaged and even blacklisted from a popular commercial radio station because of I Wanna Love You. She added:

"I faced so many degrees of whether its exploitation or sabotage. I experienced a lot of things with that song, a lot of things that many people may be aware of when it comes to the music industry.

"I learned that day that through my process, experience and situation with the song, it somehow resulted in my song being removed from the radio. Being blacklisted is a real thing in the industry."

