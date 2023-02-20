Nicki Minaj is in her home country, Trinidad, to attend the country's annual carnival

The rapper was spotted with her entourage arriving at the airport, and fans quickly commented about her weight gain

Many said the star looked like she had put on too much weight, while others speculated that she was pregnant with baby number two

Nicki Minaj charted Twitter trends after she was spotted arriving in her home country of Trinidad for their annual carnival.

Fans have reacted to a video of Nicki Minaj arriving in Trinidad. Image: Getty Images.

The rapper recently named the greatest female rapper of all time, arrived at the airport surrounded by her assistants and security detail.

Nicki Minaj's fans share concerns over her weight

We all know Nicki Minaj loves to flaunt her perfect hourglass figure every chance she gets. The Anaconda rapper decided to cover up and rock an oversized black leather coat for her trip to Trinidad.

Fans couldn't help but notice that their favourite rapper had gained weight, and others felt that she was trying to hide something under the leather coat.

Nicki Minaj's fans react to viral video arriving in Trinidad

Social media users came up with different theories after watching the trending video. Some said the rapper was trying to keep a low key, that's why she dressed that way, while others said she is concealing her second pregnancy.

@thelucascito said:

"Arrives in her home country of Trinidad = eats for their annual carnival = burgers."

@StunningAmazon commented:

"The Nick Jr kids in these comments wearing me out, talking about her weight like their born mother isn’t a cookie away from 400lbs. Traumatising."

