US comedian Kevin Hart bid farewell to Mzansi with a Trevor Noah finale in Pretoria on Sunday night

The actor was introduced to the stage by the former The Daily Show host and the people who were at the show went into a frenzy

Kevin thanked Trevor for surprising the audience with a pop up and also thanked the people who attended the packed show

Kevin Hart's last show in Mzansi was epic. The US comedian even brought out world-renowned comedian Trevor Noah during his final show in Pretoria.

Trevor Noah introduced Kevin Hart in Pretoria. Image: @trevornoah, @kevinhart4real

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Kevin posted a pic of himself with the former The Daily Show host. Kevin Hart thanked Trevor Noah for surprising the audince. The superstar wrote:

"Last nights show in Pretoria was one for the record books…. My brother @trevornoah surprised the audience with a pop up and got one of the biggest applause’s that I have ever witnessed, I can’t thank you all enough…. Mpho Hart loves South Africa ….Until next time guys!!!!!!"

Mzansi thanks Kevin Hart for doing the shows in the country

Peeps took to Kevin Hart's comment section and thanked him for coming to Mzansi. They said they enjoyed all the jokes he cracked on the night.

@mamanem6 wrote:

"Two of the best in the game."

@loksionchick commented:

"I laughed to a point where it felt like I’d done serious ab workout, my tummy was so sore. @Trevornoah appearing to intro you was the cherry on top, master stroke. Can’t wait to see you later on this year. Thank you Mpho Hart, you are indeed a gift!!"

@TheRealMeaf said:

"This was really beautiful. Mpho Hart. God bless you."

@NkanyeziKubheka wrote:

"One of the best nights of my life. Thank you. See you again next time."

@T33RSA added:

"Thank you for joining us mpho hart we love you all as a country

Source: Briefly News