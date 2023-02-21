Uncle Waffles has been taking the entertainment industry by storm with her unmatched talent

Fans hailed the Tanzania hitmaker for her striking beauty and unconventional style

A video of the star had peeps commenting on how it was evident that Uncle Waffles loved her job

Popular South African DJ Uncle Waffles is the queen she thinks she is. The star has been on a winning streak since landing in the music and entertainment space.

Uncle Waffles' fans lauded the star for her looks. Image: @unclewaffles.

Source: Instagram

Fans hailed the star for her work ethic and immense talents. She has also received shout-outs from Canadian rapper Drake.

Uncle Waffles' fans marvel at her beauty

She may be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, but Uncle Waffles is also a beautiful lady. After a recent video went viral, the star's fans couldn't stop talking about her looks.

Many took to the post's comments section to crown the Tanzania hitmaker as one of the most beautiful DJs in South Africa.

Uncle Waffles' viral video causes stir

Reacting to the clip, Mzansi said they loved how Uncle Waffles enjoyed her job. She went to the stage to bust some cool moves at one point during her set.

@prettyboythin said:

"I know you not mine today but that’s why I love tomorrow."

@_NomfundoZulu commented:

"How many times did you watch this?"

@topetyez_ added:

"That guy in the back in Black is going through it all. I know how he feels it."

