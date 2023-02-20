Sophie Ndaba shared that she was the target of fraudsters who used her name to scam people online

The star posted a screenshot of an Instagram account that posed as her to fool netizens and make quick cash

Mzansi people said they were grateful that the actress exposed the con artists because they were almost victims of the scam

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba has taken to her Instagram timeline to warn her fans of fake accounts pretending to be her to make money.

Sophie Ndaba shared a screenshot showing a fake account that used her name to scam people. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Ndaba shared a screenshot of the Instagram account posing as her and confirmed that the account doesn't belong to her but to con artists.

"Fake account alert ‼️ ‼️ ECACT REPLICA of my account as you see with 14k followers inboxing money investments. FX TRADING !!! I DO NOT TRADE or ask for investments!!! Be ALERT ‼️ ‼️ kematsetse these fraudsters !!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi says the fake account posing as Sophie Ndaba almost fooled them

@djdinobravo said:

"Wow! This is so wrong. I can’t understand people who want to be or pretend to be something they are not. Honestly, this act deserves death penalty."

@franii_dk shared:

"I’m so glad I’ve made you aware on this "

@kenyakhoza91 posted:

"The person sent me a dm and i had to ask a friend that might know you to find out if you were hacked or not."

@duncanbellah replied:

"This person made me angry. Let's report the account"

@mzansi_sports_hub commented:

"Noted ❤️"

@miss_thoolz added:

"I was nearly a victim of this person. They even have a cellphone number registered under your name on true caller. I survived by forcing a video call before talking business. They left me alone cause the person doesn't take video calls "

Khaya Mthethwa blasts event organiser who paid him with fake proof of payment

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Khaya Mthethwa slammed the event organiser who paid him using fake proof of payment despite giving them the best stage.

The former Joyous Celebration member shared a tweet about being conned in broad daylight.

In the comments section of the viral tweet, Khaya stated that the event organiser gaslit him into thinking something was wrong with his bank account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News