Nota Baloyi got slapped with a demand letter from lawyers representing AmaZulu Football club and its chairman

The notorious music executive apologised for accusing Sandile Zungu of being involved in AKA's murder

Nota posted the legal document on Instagram, and Mzansi people reacted to Nota's change of tune

Nota Baloyi apologised for saying Sandile Zungu plotted to kill AKA. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi retracted the defaming statements he made against the chairman of Amazulu Footclub Sandile Zungu. The music exec alleged that Zungu, AKA's friends and other influential people plotted to kill AKA in a series of Instagram posts on February 12. As a result, Nota was threatened with legal action, and a public apology was demanded from him.

Nota posts lawyers' letter and issues an apology

Nota who has been very outspoken about his suspicions took to Instagram and shared a picture of page 3 of the letter of demand. He captioned the image:

"Apologies… My prime suspect is the Minister of Police!"

An hour before his apology was posted Nota shared a picture of a billboard of AKA that he had put up and wrote:

"We’ll make sure whoever took you from Kairo will pay the ultimate price of hell on earth… I love you Kiernan!"

See Nota's Instagram apology and AKA's billboard

South Africans react to Nota's public apology to Sandile Zulu

@jessefjacobs said:

"I mean Julius Malema said the same on National TV, so you may be onto something."

@lindelwa_bright stated:

"I hope you were not threatened to do this."

@nalediink mentioned:

"Lol, and you still have not apologised. Just apologise and get over and done with it. A proper apology."

@anicagrange wrote:

"The lawyers are too quick these days but they can’t get the killers."

@mahlangunqobilentando added:

"If they have nothing to hide they wouldn’t demand you take down the post! We have seen it."

@le_sedinaledi commented:

"This changes nothing they killed him now trying to silence you."

@clawpetra posted:

"They trying to silence you Nota! We see it! But they can’t silence a very loud nation!"

@leekyliejacobs

"Where is this billboard maybe we can all gather there on Friday."

