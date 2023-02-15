Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her Twitter timeline to suggest that Anele Tembe caused AKA's passing

Anele was rumoured to have been killed by Supa Mega in a hotel in Cape Town last year

Peeps reacted to Ntsiki's tweet, saying she should have picked a better time to share the post, not when people are grieving the rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There was no way AKA's memorial week would go by without controversial celebrity Ntsiki Mazwai weighing in.

Ntsiki Mazwai says AKA's death proves that Anele Tembe fought for herself when Mzansi failed to solve her suspicious murder case. Image: @akaworldwide and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki shared a post saying Supa Mega's death was caused by his wrongdoings, especially the allegations that were levelled against him when his fiancée Anele Tembe passed away. According to ZAlebs, Tembe passed away after jumping from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town, and since then, people have blamed AKA for the "suicide," claiming he was abusive to Anele.

"Neli had to fight her battle from the grave because South Africans grovel for celebs, but asikholapho."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi calls out Ntsiki Mazwai for not empathising with AKA's grieving family

@mulaloroy said:

"You and Nota are the same."

@Rendi_infin shared:

"AKA is dead. You don’t have to use him for clout. At least empathise with Kairo. Khula Ntsiki."

@TuliTsutsu posted:

"Let people grieve who they wanna grieve. We are allowed to grieve the loss of someone we loved."

@ike_ngeke replied:

"Babe, can't we do this after the funeral? Let people mourn in peace. You know I love you to the moon and back, but let this one slide."

@Makolwa1 commented:

"So, you are actually rejoicing in the death of another person?"

@Zen_ntando3 wrote:

"Respect people when they are grieving no matter how bad you think a person was to someone else out there."

@njabulo_lunga reacted:

"I honestly can’t understand why you struggle with sympathy and empathy. You revel in other people’s pain and misfortune, why? You have an evil heart!"

@TheRealDenzhe added:

"We haven't even buried Kiernan."

Psychic predicts what happened to AKA and who ordered the hit, says details are in late rapper's phone

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's untimely death left South Africa reeling in pain and confusion. People have been scouring social media, trying to find answers and closure.

Others went through the graphic CCTV video trending online, trying to piece together some information that could be useful to the family and the police.

A Twitter post on social media shows a psychic with a page named Unsolved Cases _ Hosted by Psychic Medium Diva, who narrated what happened to the rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News