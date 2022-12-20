Khaya Mthethwa couldn't keep his cool after being scammed by an event organiser who failed to pay him

The gospel singer claimed that he was paid with a fake proof of payment and was gaslighted into thinking that there was something wrong with his bank account

South Africans and Mzansi celebrities flocked to the trending tweet's comments section to share their own similar stories

Khaya Mthethwa has slammed the event organiser who paid him with a fake proof of payment despite giving them the best stage.

Khaya Mthethwa has gone viral on Twitter after calling out an event promoter who scammed him. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The former Joyous Celebration member shared a tweet about being conned in broad daylight saying:

"You haven’t lived till someone has sent you a fake proof of payment!"

In the comments section of the viral tweet, Khaya stated that the event organiser even deceived him into thinking there was something wrong with his bank account.

"then they gaslight you to think Somthing is wrong with your bank or account!"

After seeing the tweet with over 3,000 likes, Online users and celebrities flocked to the comments section. Lady Du was spotted comforting the gospel star by sharing her own similar story.

The Amapiano star said she had a similar experience once, but the event promoter was a foreigner. Lady Du claimed that she has yet to be paid.

"Listen worse mine was an international gig till today they have not paid "

Peeps in the comments also recalled the times they were also victims of scams. Netizens wrote:

@KanyiZondo said:

"I have done this, but it was to test a business I thought was scammy on Instagram. And the minute I sent the PoP she stopped replying after promising she would dispatch it as soon as she gets the PoP. My plan was to instant her as soon as I get the wig within 24hrs as promised."

@rintchengw shared:

"Some 3/4 years a lady hired my truck to remove her staff from Joburg to Amanzimtoti in KZN. The agreement was that she will pay all at once in KZN R9k. I can tell you that now that until today she hasn't paid have tried everything from small court etc."

@BakakaFrederic replied:

"Things are bad nowadays with cellphone banking. Hence I always request cash payments or ATM deposits. People can edit an old sms and make you believe that the payment was done even when you haven't received an sms to your phone."

@Mphol_2709 commented:

"Yhuu!! This other one had the audacity to tell me they paid extra and that I should deposit it back."

@smartboy207 wrote:

"In 2017 November I gave away an Audi A3. To this day there's no sms or notification. I still think maybe payment could finally making its way into my account after a long detour "

@Dr_Xo_Dlams reacted:

"Someone’s Golf 6 was taken in this manner about 3 years ago. He was admitted for depression!!"

@HereIgoYetAgain also said:

"Money must reflect in my account first. Don't care for proof of payment."

@AzanianDJ added:

"They tried me in 2018 when I was selling my pc and phone. Got a standard bank notification and I use Nedbank. Decided to check my balance at the nearest atm before I gave off my gadgets to the Uber guy and I found nothing lol. I called and gave the Indian guy k*k and he thuka’d me "

