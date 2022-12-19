Peeps across Mzansi had a hard time holding in their laughter after a man blocked a lady for not giving him a chance

The bitter gent explained how much of a decent person he was and also threw in that he owned a law firm

South Africans cackled at the response the lady gave and were thoroughly sceptical of the man's claim

One disappointed gent had had enough of a woman who wouldn't accept her advances and blocked her after explaining how much of a good guy he was.

The man's English throughout his angry message made Mzansi unsure of his owning a law firm and made peeps laugh. Images: @Aus_Keke/ Twitter

@Aus_Keke was the lady on the receiving end of the text and simply responded to the message with a thumbs up. The Twitter post had Mzansi peeps wheezing and questioning the claims of the disgruntled gent.

Unrequited love

Showing interest in someone can leave a bruised ego. It can also leave one feeling bitter and resentful because of the unrequited love given. Most men tend to go off the handle when it comes to receiving rejection but at least this gent wasn't too angry about it.

Peeps couldn't deal with the fact that the message was sent at midnight, and wondered if he really did own a law firm. See the comments below:

@Flora_369 said:

"Law firm with that English? Is not make sure."

@PhoshPk mentioned:

"With that grammar... Angazi Indaba ye law firm "

@Nobuhle40070093 posted:

@Mpho29153417 commented:

"He has his very own law firm and ba mo ganne What hope is there for the rest of us "

@MaabuleM said:

"He got rejected because he didn't say anything about his job and finances. Girl failed the test."

@LionLebo1 shared:

@tsh3pim_ mentioned:

"So early in the morning "

@corbinice commented:

"All this for an emoji? Wow."

