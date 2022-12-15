Lady Du shared the most rib-cracking photo on her official social media page, which had online users in stitches

The Umlando hitmaker posted a 2008 photo of herself wearing an odd outfit and striking the weirdest pose

Of course, South African online peeps were shocked by the Amapino star's old look and they trolled her

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Lady Du left the Twitter timeline a mess after she dropped her snap from 2008.

Lady Du tried to lighten up the mood on Twitter by mocking herself. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker said that she posted the photo to brighten netizens' day. The snap, of course, did not disappoint. In the photo, Lady Du rocked a stomach out and was captured striking the most bizarre pose.

"Here is something that will make your day "

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After seeing the photo, social media people had no mercy on Lady Du. They trolled the celeb by writing the following words:

@thandekaadvoca1 said:

"I'm leaving this app "

@kyle_bule shared:

"You made it worse than it already was."

@TMCrazzzy posted:

"Bruh we don't care.. only money makes our day .. you however maintained the sishwapa regardless of the weight gain. "

@Roman305III replied:

"This ruined my day"

@nonofo_mafote commented:

"Remove the cap and you're going to look like a mop...I come in peace "

@anz_itumeleng wrote;

"Slender before Herbal Life"

@TheoSebothoma reacted:

"You looked like a backup dancer ya Big Naz le bo Professor "

@bakwe078 also shared:

"And I bet there is a guy who was crazy about this physique at that time. You were iWCW"

@MngoAaron also said:

"No way this is you "

@Ntsetsana also wrote:

" You should have also added a recent picture for comparison"

@thuthukanimty also posted:

"Aah, this can't really be you sis Dudu! "

@missfaithziqubu added:

"The way ogqoke ngakhona, it shows that you were meant to be an entertainer "

Thembisa Mdoda and Liesl Laurie react to Basetsana Kumalo’s 4 Miss SA 1994 throwback photos

In other stories, Briefly News reported that former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo shared throwback photos from when she won the prestigious beauty pageant 28 years agoThe business mogul was crowned Miss South Africa in 1994.

On her official Instagram account, Basetsana reflected on her Miss SA experience, later followed by Miss World, where she became the first runner-up in 1994.

Mzansi celebrities, including former 2015 Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and Our Perfect Wedding star Thembisa Mdoda, joined netizens in the comments after seeing the photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News