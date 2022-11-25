Basetsana Kumalo has shared four photos from her time as Miss South Africa in 1994 on her social media page

The businesswoman also wrote a lengthy caption reflecting on her journey from Miss SA to being a business mogul

South African celebrities such as Thembisa Mdoda and Liesl Laurie, as well as internet users, flocked to the viral post to leave comments

Basetsana Kumalo has reflected on her journey as Miss South Africa 1994 with gorgeous throwback snaps. Image: @basetsanakumalo, @thembisamdoda and @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram account, Basetsana reflected on her Miss SA experience, later followed by Miss World, where she became the first runner-up in 1994.

Basetsana shared four photos in the viral post. In the caption, she briefly discussed her 28-year journey from being a supermodel in the 1990s to dominating the business world in 2022. Part of Basetsana's caption read:

"In 1994 Basetsana Kumalo was crowned Miss South Africa and 1st runner up at @missworld For the past 28 years she has continued to live up to her Moto “To whom much is given, much is expected.” Basetsana is a beautiful example of empowerment for South African women, young and old."

Mzansi celebrities, including former 2015 Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and Our Perfect Wedding star Thembisa Mdoda, joined netizens in the comments after seeing the photos.

Peeps and the familiar faces made the following remarks:

@thembisamdoda said:

"My queen ❤️❤️"

@liesllaurie shared:

"Legendary ❤️"

@xolisile_mngoma replied:

"My favorite, the most beautiful girl in the world "

@onqtrend commented:

" those were the good old days. Everyone was glued to the screens."

@nyasaempress posted:

"You've owned and grown in that crown to make your life meaningful and impactful to others. The platform that Miss South Africa gave you has continued to enable you to serve and be of service to many black women on the continent."

@ubuhlebentombi_beauty reacted:

"I was literally 3 months old. This is beautiful. I love the 1994 eyebrows❤️"

@im_ladyo also said:

"Living it up still "

@mokoenah also shared:

"Mara, you are beauty personified, my friend…. Watseba ke gorata ka lerato la love My World Princess of 94. You have lived and continue to live fully to that motto @basetsanakumalo, and no wonder God keeps adding to your life so abundantly ❤️"

@mathapelolux also wrote:

"One of the gems of South Africa you are a gem of a person, Makumalo. I thank God for your charisma "

@sboshytee added:

"I recorded it then, and I used to watch it almost every day with my friend @veliswanikelo ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News