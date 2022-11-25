The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco has taken to her timeline to reveal that she has reached her ideal body weight

The former South African first lady showed her Twitter followers a magnetic snap of her new and healthy body

Mzansi netizens flocked to her comments to applaud LaC for her new gorgeous hourglass shape, as evidenced by the tight dress she wore in the photo

LaConco, a Real Housewives of Durban star, stunned Mzansi when she posted a photo of herself in a fitted bodycon red and white dress. The fitted clothing highlighted LaC's new hourglass figure.

'RHOD' star LaConco's picture showcasing her new body has gone viral on Twitter. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco, who has always been big-boned, stated in her caption that it took her three years to get to her new slim curvy figure.

The star added that the road to her new healthy body has not been easy. LaConco expressed gratitude to her gym instructor and the doctors who ensured she lost weight at the appropriate time.

"It’s been three years trying to reach my healthy body goals, I can now say I’m so close. Thank you to my gym instructor, colon hydrotherapist and aesthetic doctors."

LaConco's magnetic Twitter picture post has since gone viral, with over 5 000 likes at the time of publication.

Peeps praised the former Mzansi first lady's new body in the comments. Her new slim figure wowed the internet.

Other people said LaConco's journey inspired them. Following LaConco's progress, online users expressed hope that they, too, will achieve their weight goals.

Some people only wanted the plug. Even though LaConco hinted in the caption about the type of doctors she reached out to, fans still wanted the full deets.

Read other compliments LaConco received from peeps below:

@Neo_skhandisa said:

"I'm so proud of you. You look amazing, queen! Keep on keeping on."

@Pk_Sakhe shared:

"You look so good, Sis well done on your journey, keep going "

@siphesihlengwe2 posted:

"May I have the dress, stunning, congratulations."

@HerSelfKay replied:

"You look absolutely stunning ❤️"

@busi_zwidebu commented:

"Wow, congratulations LaC, enjoy your hard work "

