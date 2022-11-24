A popular Twitter user @kat_upendi celebrated launching her own wines that are available throughout the country

The young lady celebrated her achievement with her followers as she introduced them to her line of different wines

Many netizens and friends congratulated her on the success of her brand, the big business move inspired many

A young lady was excited to let her people know she would sell her wine all over the country. @kat_upendi started her wine label called VeraVin.

A hard-working lady celebrated the launch of her wines. Image: Twitter/kat_upendi

Source: UGC

The Twitter user celebrated with peeps who were excited by the news. Many active online users are familiar with her from her wine tasting Youtube channel and expressed their pride in her hard work.

Lady shares wine line

@kat_upendi on Twitter announced that she would be launching her own wines. In a post showing off the bottles. She wrote:

"I finally did it. I’ve launched my private wine label . Bottles are currently sold on Makro Online by the case (six bottles) . We got a smooth red blend, refreshing rosé and a crisp Chenin Blanc. Enjoy loves."

Her post got a positive reaction from netizens' who praised her for launching the wine brand. Kat's friends later joked that they inspired the line saying:

@bornonamondayy wrote:

"Hey, guys, so this is my friend Kat, and this is her business. Just yesterday, I was telling her: "Hey, friend. O letagwa (you are a drunk). Make money from it." She took those words to heart, and today she's a self-made multi-jwala-naire.Please support! Thank you!"

The wine is available at Makro, starting at R930 per bottle. Online users commented that they could not wait to get their hands on her wines. People commented with their promises to support her and showered her with congratulations.

@Donna_Cruise commented:

Absolutely elegant packaging can't wait to try them.

@Tee_McChelsea commented:

"The packaging is scrumptious."

@brucehlomla commented:

"Will definitely be ordering. Songratulations on making your dreams come to life"

@AugustPrhyme commented:

"Congratulations, Kat. By the case?! I'ma need that."

@Pops_Mdl commented:

"It’s about to be a lit summer."

@naledimashishi commented:

"This is so cool! Will definitely buy when I’m back in SA."

@Keagh_Bathong commented:

"Ma'am, is it not possible to mix the case? Say two of each?"

@SoWhoIsAmber commented:

"Guess we're drinking wine this weekend "

