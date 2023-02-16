Mzansi broke out into debate over a clip of an unconventional couple addressing the cheating issue

Twitter user @NgwanaMopedi1 shared the clip, claiming the lady is with him in hopes of not being cheated on

People made it clear that if someone wants to cheat, absolutely nothing will stop them

Cheating is a legitimate epidemic in the dating pool. Seeing a clip of an unconventional couple had some wondering if this unusual mix would minimise the chance of cheating. However, that was not the thought at all.

Relationships are not valued like they used to be. There are many options, and people are not as fearful of divorce as they used to be.

Twitter user @NgwanaMopedi1 shared a video showing a beautiful woman with a man who is physically disabled. Sis wondered if the woman went for this type of man, hoping never to be cheated on.

“And someone said she was looking for someone that won’t cheat.”

Cheating debate sparked among Mzansi citizens

While some hoped this symbolised true love, where cheating isn’t an option, others told those people not to be fooled.

See some of the different opinions:

@kayEasy_ said:

“He'll cheat if he's tempted by someone like Melita from Skeem Saam.”

@ProGhost_ said:

“This is wild.”

@KingM_1st said:

“As long as she is happy.”

@uThembisa said:

“It’s exactly that kind of one-track-mindedness that shocks many when they find out, if this man WANTED to cheat, he most definitely will. Kahle nje!”

@MsKgaditswe said:

“She probably cheats.”

