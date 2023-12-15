Police Minister Bheki Cele asserted during an interview that rapper AKA was assassinated by individuals close to him

The revelation sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some demanding the release of names

Social media users acknowledged Cele's confirmation of the close associates' involvement

The South African Minister of Police Bheki Cele has made some damning claims regarding the late rapper AKA's assassination.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has alleged that AKA's close associates were involved in his murder. Image: @akaworldwide and Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bheki Cele talks about AKA's murderers

Police Minister Bheki Cele recently gave an update on AKA's murder investigation. Cele allegedly made the remarks during an interview on one of the country's biggest radio stations, Metro FM.

According to a post shared by @DjfanaticSA who tuned into the interview, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was assassinated by one of his close friends. Although he did not disclose any names, Bheki Cele's remarks had Mzansi's social media buzzing. The post read:

"Eh... Bheki Cele just said on Metro FM that some of the people involved in the assassination of The SUPA MEGA are very close associates..."

Bheki Cele's revelation sparks debate

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to the Police Minister's remarks. Some demanded the names be released.

@NormaMansoor

"But we know this, @lavidaNOTA gave us the whole breakdown from the moment he was killed. Love him or hate him (I love him), he was not wrong."

@Ora_lee2 added:

"When are they arresting them?"

@AfcLicks wrote:

"We know he's also one of the biggest mafias in KZN, he knows everybody, he could solve this case in 2 mins if he wanted, but let me shut up before I go missing."

@IamthabangK commented:

"Nota told us that the people who murdered AKA are people who were close to him, who knew him, but all we did was to insult him. Now that Bheki Cele has confirmed it on national radio, I guess we do need to apologise to Nota."

Nadia Nakai shares how she plans to preserve AKA's legacy

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai has revealed that she wants to keep her late boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' legacy alive. The rapper said she would hold on to some of the things that he taught her.

It's been 10 months since AKA's murder and the rapper's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, wants to preserve his memory forever. Nadia, who had dated AKA for a while before his tragic death in February, opened up about how she plans to keep the star's legacy alive.

