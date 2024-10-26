Siya Kolisi has been in the headlines following the announcement of his divorce from Rachel Kolisi

Many South Africans were heartbroken that the Springboks power couple had called it quits after nearly a decade of marriage

Since the announcement about Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, many have revisited the Springbok captain's past drama with women

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been hogging headlines because of his divorce from his wife, Rachel Kolisi. The two were previously thought to be an it couple.

Siya Kolisi was accused of sliding into Marike Bothat's DMs in 2019 after Rachel Kolisi put her on blast

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce announcement left people speculating about their marriage. An indiscretion by Siya Kolisi from 2019 resurfaced again.

Siya Kolisi allegedly slid into fitness influencer's DMS

In 2019, when Siya brought the Rugby World Cup championship title home, he was in the headlines following Rachel's rant that a woman had sent him a message. Fitness influencer Marike Botha defended herself, saying that Siya had initiated contact with her about her wearing his favourite swimwear and underwear brands. She said:

"Keep your husband under a tighter leash. What about him sliding into my DMs?"

See the post by PopinPopCultrure of Marike showing proof that Siya contacted her:

Where is Marike Botha now?

According to The South African, Marike has since married software engineer Len Van Zyl. She has also welcomed a baby boy and was expecting her second child, a daughter most recently.

What you need to know about Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's love story started when they were youngsters, long before he found fame as a Springbok player.

Rachel Kolisi has had her fair share in the spotlight, especially when she would call out women for wanting her Springboks captain husband.

Rachel and Siya had many viral fun moments, which made many South Africans fall in love with their relationship.

Mzansi peeps have expressed disbelief that the couple's story has come to an end after their experience.s together.

Woman calls Siya Kolisi damaged goods

Briefly News previously reported that South African rugby player Siya Kolisi has been a trending topic ever since the announcement of his divorce from his soon-to-be ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, which led to many people speculating as to what may have led to the separation of the sports power couple.

A social media user inserted herself in the Kolisi saga. The woman who goes by the Twitter handle now known as X Just a Girl expressed her thoughts on Siya being a divorcee, which caused huge controversy online among South African netizens.

People were not impressed by the hun's remarks, so they called her out as they headed to the comments section.

