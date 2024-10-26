Siya Kolisi’s DM to Fitness Babe Marike Botha While Married to Rachel Kolisi Resurfaces Amid Divorce
- Siya Kolisi has been in the headlines following the announcement of his divorce from Rachel Kolisi
- Many South Africans were heartbroken that the Springboks power couple had called it quits after nearly a decade of marriage
- Since the announcement about Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, many have revisited the Springbok captain's past drama with women
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been hogging headlines because of his divorce from his wife, Rachel Kolisi. The two were previously thought to be an it couple.
Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce announcement left people speculating about their marriage. An indiscretion by Siya Kolisi from 2019 resurfaced again.
Siya Kolisi allegedly slid into fitness influencer's DMS
In 2019, when Siya brought the Rugby World Cup championship title home, he was in the headlines following Rachel's rant that a woman had sent him a message. Fitness influencer Marike Botha defended herself, saying that Siya had initiated contact with her about her wearing his favourite swimwear and underwear brands. She said:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"Keep your husband under a tighter leash. What about him sliding into my DMs?"
See the post by PopinPopCultrure of Marike showing proof that Siya contacted her:
Where is Marike Botha now?
According to The South African, Marike has since married software engineer Len Van Zyl. She has also welcomed a baby boy and was expecting her second child, a daughter most recently.
What you need to know about Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi
- Rachel and Siya Kolisi's love story started when they were youngsters, long before he found fame as a Springbok player.
- Rachel Kolisi has had her fair share in the spotlight, especially when she would call out women for wanting her Springboks captain husband.
- Rachel and Siya had many viral fun moments, which made many South Africans fall in love with their relationship.
- Mzansi peeps have expressed disbelief that the couple's story has come to an end after their experience.s together.
Woman calls Siya Kolisi damaged goods
Briefly News previously reported that South African rugby player Siya Kolisi has been a trending topic ever since the announcement of his divorce from his soon-to-be ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, which led to many people speculating as to what may have led to the separation of the sports power couple.
A social media user inserted herself in the Kolisi saga. The woman who goes by the Twitter handle now known as X Just a Girl expressed her thoughts on Siya being a divorcee, which caused huge controversy online among South African netizens.
People were not impressed by the hun's remarks, so they called her out as they headed to the comments section.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za