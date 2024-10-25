“Divorced Dad of 4”: SA Reacts to Woman Calling Siya Kolisi Damaged Goods

A lady dragged the South African rugby player Siya Kolisi on social media and labelled him as "damaged goods"

The hun's comments had tongues wagging online, as Mzansi netizens were not having it

People called out the woman as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

SA dragged a woman for calling Siya Kolisi damaged goods. Image: Siya Kolisi/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

South African rugby player Siya Kolisi has been a trending topic ever since the announcement of his divorce from his soon-to-be ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, which led to many people speculating as to what may have led to the separation of the sports power couple.

SA reacts to hun calling Siya Kolisi damaged goods

A social media user inserted herself in the Kolisi saga. The woman who goes by the Twitter handle now known as X Just a Girl expressed her thoughts on Siya being a divorcee, which caused huge controversy online among South African netizens.

The woman said the following while taking to her caption on X:

"Divorced father of 4? I’m sorry, but he is damaged goods."

People were not impressed by the hun's remarks, so they called her out as they headed to the comments section.

Take a look at the post:

SA drags the hun over her comments about Siya

Mzansi netizens were not having it as they dragged the woman over her comments about the Springbok captain.

Asim'shayeni said:

"Divorced millionaire, record-breaking, fit as a horse, national team captain, father of four. Hayi uSbosh wase Vosloo oneBaby Daddy egijimisana ngephanga."

Kagisano added:

"Honestly speaking, you're not his type."

Thackzo wrote:

"What do you have that can be converted into useful goods."

Rural bourgeoisie expressed:

"They think Siya is some local celeb. Siya can get a woman from London, Paris or NYC; he's that big, an international sporting icon. Yall just emotional for Rachel, but the reality is this man can get another quality women if he wants."

Malome commented:

"Said a single mother of one."

Nidhi Srivastava shared:

"I get that perspective, but everyone has a story. It's good to look beyond the past."

kwazy added:

"As a man with no kids yet, I agree with you....hhaai ugudlile ubafo."

Clip of Siya making dinner has SA cooking theories

Briefly News previously reported that an old video of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi showcasing his cooking skills caused a massive stir online.

This comes after the Sharks player and his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Kolisi's divorce was announced, which shocked the nation. Mihlali Ndamase, the award-winning content creator, also caught strays as one person who goes under the TikTok handle Ci'a called her out in the comments section.

